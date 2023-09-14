Carrum Health Partners with White House CancerX Initiative to Accelerate Innovative Solutions for Cancer Care

Carrum joins the public-private partnership effort to advance digital health solutions that reduce the burden of cancer care

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health, a value-based Centers of Excellence healthcare solution changing how we pay for and deliver cancer and surgical care, today announced it will join the CancerX initiative. Carrum will be part of a diverse, cross-disciplinary stakeholder group that drives innovation to improve cancer care and patient outcomes.

(PRNewsfoto/Carrum Health) (PRNewswire)

CancerX is a public-private partnership announced by the White House Cancer Moonshot to boost digital innovation in the fight against cancer. Co-hosted by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe ) and Moffitt Cancer Center, CancerX member organizations met last week in Washington D.C. to set strategic priorities and outline activities that align with and augment the broader Cancer Moonshot community.

"Multi-stakeholder collaboration is critical to harness the potential of digital innovation in the fight against cancer, and we're honored to partner with Carrum Health to achieve the ambitious goals of CancerX," said Smit Patel, Associate Program Director at DiMe. "Through this impressive collaboration, we will establish best practices, build capacity, and demonstrate the impact of innovation on the life of every person on a cancer journey."

Carrum offers access to a rigorously vetted Centers of Excellence network comprising high-value providers who have invested in patient-centric, evidence-based care nationwide for its employer clients at pre-negotiated bundled prices. This means members can benefit from the best quality care with the help of dedicated care navigators, without having to worry about cost and administrative burdens.

"Our quest to improve quality, outcomes and patient experience while driving down the cost of cancer care aligns well with the broader goals of CancerX," said Sach Jain, Carrum Health founder and CEO. "We are proud to partner with this august group of stakeholders convened by CancerX to advance digital health solutions that reduce the outsized burden of cancer, and tackle the biggest barriers to care."

A key part of the initiative will be focusing holistically on the entire spectrum of care.

"Access to the latest treatments and high-value providers is a huge hurdle and CancerX will help align incentives across the care continuum for patients, providers and payers," said Deirdre Saulet, PhD, Carrum Health's market vice president, Oncology. "Digital health tech will lead the way in extending touch points to improve patient engagement, which will in turn improve patient outcomes."

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health is a value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) healthcare platform changing how we pay for and deliver care. Carrum offers self-funded employers access to its rigorously vetted COE network comprising high-value providers nationwide, upfront all-inclusive bundled pricing with no surprises, and a dedicated 1:1 care navigator to guide members through treatment for the most prevalent and costly conditions including cancer, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and bariatric. Providers in Carrum's COE network offer a minimum 30-day warranty on all surgeries and a two-year coverage on cancer care. Carrum reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and aligns cost and care incentives to save employers up to 45% per episode of care, as validated by peer-reviewed publications. Carrum's award-winning technology equips members with a mobile app and care navigator and empowers seamless platform integration, making COE adoption plug-and-play for employers. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com.

