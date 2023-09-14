The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Events Lead the Charge Against Blood Cancer

Thousands of supporters set to gather across the U.S. and raise critical funds needed to help patients survive and thrive

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- They say "it takes a village to achieve one's goals" and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is fortunate to have such a community: the thousands of volunteers, donors, and corporate partners that, each year, help raise the funds needed to conquer blood cancer, a disease diagnosed approximately every 180 seconds in the U.S.

Since its flagship "celebration of light" in 1999, Light The Night has become LLS's signature annual event series — drawing supporters across North America who partake in evening walks throughout the fall to honor loved ones affected by blood cancers and raise funds for groundbreaking research and crucial patient resources. This year, over 100 communities will join together in-person or virtually carrying illuminated lanterns to take steps to end cancer – white for survivors, red for supporters, and gold in memory of loved ones lost to cancer.

"As the global leader in the fight against blood cancer, LLS relies on our philanthropic campaigns like Light The Night to help support our lifesaving work," said Coker Powell, LLS Chief Development Officer. "Thanks to the relentless dedication of Light The Night supporters, we are creating a world where cancer patients can not only survive their blood cancer but thrive in their lives after treatment."

This year, Light The Night is expected to reach a new fundraising milestone of hitting the one billion dollar mark raised since the campaign's inception.

LLS's commitment to blood cancer patients and their families goes beyond research and advocacy efforts to include free, critical support services and resources that help patients throughout their entire cancer experience into survivorship. These services include personalized and group support, connection to financial assistance, clinical trial guidance, nutrition consultations, travel assistance, educational resources and more.

Receiving a cancer diagnosis is already both devastating and perplexing enough and in 2020, as the world was shutting down due to COVID-19, Paula Edwards of San Antonio, TX learned the unimaginable news that her four-year-old son, Jarvis had pre-B acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

After enduring countless harsh treatments that came with side effects like having to learn how to walk again, Jarvis was officially declared in remission in 2022.

"Jarvis is the strongest person I've ever known, he's been through more than many adults ever will in a lifetime," said Paula. "Today, Jarvis is thriving and I am forever grateful to LLS for all the support and guidance we've received."

This year, Jarvis has been named the official 2023 Light The Night National Honored Hero.

"Jarvis' heroic bravery and strength bring hope and inspiration to so many battling blood cancer," said Powell.

While many children survive leukemia, the most common type of pediatric cancer, the treatments are harsh and outdated. Through LLS's Dare to Dream Project, LLS is taking on children's cancer from every direction, disrupting the status quo with a bold vision for young patients – to not only survive their cancer, but thrive in their lives after treatment.

Light The Night's trajectory of success was sustained even amidst the global pandemic in 2020 as events transitioned from in-person to virtual. While all events have been back to in-person since 2021, the Light The Night Nationwide Celebration will take place virtually on November 16th and will continue to allow LLS supporters and volunteers to experience the same elements of Light The Night from anywhere – illuminated lanterns, the Circle of Survivors and the Remembrance Area.

"As a national leader in peer-to-peer fundraising, LLS will continue to innovate and evolve our campaigns until we achieve a world without blood cancer," said Powell.

To ensure Light The Night reaches as many patients and families as possible, LLS is proud to announce the 2023 Light The Night National Sponsors.

"LLS is extraordinarily grateful for our new and longstanding partnerships and the generosity of our supporters who are helping us save lives," said Powell.

National Presenting Sponsor of Survivorship

and Hope National Presenting Sponsor of Celebration

and Community Pharmacyclics, LLC, an AbbVie Company and

Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson

& Johnson Gilead and Kite Oncology

Leading Lights Walgreens, The Wawa Foundation, and Builders FirstSource



Luminary

AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, BeiGene, Bristol Myers Squibb, Burn Boot Camp, Daiichi Sankyo, Elbit Systems of America, FIS, Genentech, Lilly, Novartis, and Pfizer.

Register for a Light The Night event in your area here, www.lightthenight.org/search-events and follow on social media, @LLSusa, #LightTheNight.

Blood cancer patients and their families should contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

LLS is the only organization featured in the nonprofit category on both Fast Company's 2022 Brands That Matter list and the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.

