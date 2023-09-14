Navina and Privia Health Join Forces to Empower Physicians with Transformative AI Technology

Privia Health will leverage Navina's AI platform to enhance provider workflows and support value-based care

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navina, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered primary care platform that transforms complex, fragmented patient data into actionable insights at the point of care, today announced a partnership with Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA), a leading technology-driven physician enablement company. This collaboration will equip Privia Health's extensive network of physicians and providers with Navina's advanced AI technology, to enhance workflows, patient care, and value-based initiatives.

Navina (PRNewswire)

Privia Health, comprising over 1,000 practice locations and 3,800+ providers, and serving 4.4 million patients, has been at the forefront of transforming healthcare by delivering services and technology with the goal of creating high-quality healthcare experiences for both patients and providers. Navina will further amplify these efforts by providing AI-powered clinical intelligence to better assess patients' health and inform clinical decision-making, while alleviating physician burden.

"We are very pleased to announce a new partnership providing cutting-edge tools to our physicians and providers, designed to make their lives easier by reducing the time they spend sifting through patient records," said Dr. Keith Fernandez, Chief Clinical Officer at Privia Health. "Navina's platform stands out because of high physician satisfaction rates, the ease of use of the EHR integrated technology, and the ability to back up every insight and diagnosis with clinical evidence presented at the time of a visit."

Navina's AI platform seamlessly integrates with Privia's technology platform, as well as additional external clinical data sources. It reads and interprets structured and unstructured patient data to generate concise clinical summaries and evidence-based recommendations for preventative care and gap management.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to arm our physicians with world-class technology that empowers them to manage patient health and well-being more effectively," said Mark Foulke, Executive Vice President of Transformational Value-Based Care at Privia Health. "Together with Navina, we will revolutionize how we leverage data to enhance the delivery of care, and hope to make a positive, long-lasting impact on our providers and the communities we serve."

Ronen Lavi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Navina, said of the partnership: "Our mission has always been to enhance the quality of every patient-physician interaction, and this partnership marks a major milestone in achieving that goal. Navina is honored to partner with a group as technologically advanced and physician-focused as Privia Health, which has such a profound impact on millions of lives nationally."

More than 4,000 users across 500 clinics throughout the nation are using Navina to enhance their daily workflows, touching millions of patients. "With Navina's high utilization rate among clinicians and its capacity to improve diagnosis accuracy, the platform is already making a significant difference," said Maor Adlin, Chief Business Development Officer at Navina. "We're looking forward to working with Privia Health to unlock even greater value for physicians and their patients."

About Navina

Navina uses medically informed AI to turn chaotic data into an intuitive and concise Patient Portrait that allows physicians and the entire care team to assess, collaborate and act on even the most complicated cases instantly. Designed for and loved by physicians, Navina allows for high-quality and empathic patient care, resulting in better treatment, reduced missed diagnoses and a reduced burden on physicians. The company was named to the CB Insights AI 100 list of most innovative artificial intelligence companies in the world for 2023.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com .

Media Contact

Daniel Smiertka

5W Public Relations

navina@5wpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navina