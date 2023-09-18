Ardagh Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Sustainability Rating

Places Ardagh in Top 1% of Companies Evaluated

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A., including Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., (AMP) has been awarded its second consecutive platinum rating, the highest distinction from EcoVadis.

(PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.) (PRNewswire)

AMP has set ambitious emissions, ecology and social commitments, science-based targets as well as aligning with specific U.N. Sustainable Development Goals positioning for a more equitable, inclusive and environmentally responsible future.

"As a leader in sustainable metal packaging, AMP engages with a range of priority ESG ratings to review our performance and to ensure we deliver strong sustainability performance across our operating businesses," said Susan Doyle-Kelly, Ardagh's Sustainability Group Reporting Director. "We are delighted to receive this coveted Platinum rating for the second year in a row from EcoVadis, an important rating to our customers and stakeholders which confirms our sustainability commitments."

More information on Ardagh Metal Packaging's sustainability progress can be found here: ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/sustainability

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading global supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable metal beverage cans to brand owners globally. An operating business of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing 6,300 employees and had sales of $4.7 billion in 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.