NEW LEADERSHIP REVEALED FROM THE WORLD'S LARGEST VOLUNTEER NETWORK FOCUSED ON MENTORING BLACK YOUTH

The 100 Black Men of America, Inc, Welcomes Milton H. Jones, Jr. as Chairman of the Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most impactful organizations in the African American community showcases the depths of its leadership in Washington D.C. next week. The 100 Black Men of America, Inc. will host its Fall Leadership Conference at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill from Wednesday, Sept. 20th through Saturday, Sept. 23rd. One of the highlights of the four day gathering will be the installation of new board members and swearing-in of the organization's chairman-elect, Milton H. Jones, Jr.

Jones is a lifetime member of the organization, a history making business leader and an entrepreneur. He is a founding member of Peachtree Providence Partners, a holding company that delivers consulting, risk management, insurance services and investments.

Jones is well-known as a banking executive who had a 32-year career with Bank of America and its predecessor companies. He, and three other executives, later founded the largest Black bank, owned by African-Americans, in United States history. In addition to becoming the Chairman of the 100 – Jones is the first African American to chair the Board of Directors for the United Negro College Fund.

The 100 Black Men of America will swear in four new executive board members along with Jones. They are: Michael Victorian of Baton Rouge, LA, LaRese Purnell of Cleveland OH, Dr. Mark Alexander from Oakland, CA, James Duke from Indianapolis, IN and Robert Tapley from Dallas, TX. They will join existing executive board members Curley Dossman and Kevin Gooch, both of Atlanta, GA and Albert Dotson of Miami, FL. The Honorable James E. Graves, Jr., also an organization member, will administer the oath of office for all board members during a Thursday ceremony.

The conference also has a panel discussion scheduled on the topic of Black Unity. It's held in collaboration with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and led by U. S. Representative Jennifer McClellan from Petersburg, VA. A prayer breakfast, featuring Reverend Doctor Howard-John Wesley, of Alexandria, VA and Reverend Doctor Jamaal H. Bryant of Atlanta, GA. takes place on Friday at 8:00 a.m.

ABOUT THE 100 BLACK MEN OF AMERICA, INC.

The 100 Black Men of America is the world's largest volunteer network of Black men focused on mentoring minority youth. The national organization, began with nine chapters in 1986. The first chapter was founded in New York City in 1963. The 100 Black Men of America is as a national alliance of leading African American men in business, public affairs and government. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for African Americans, with a specific focus on African American youth. The first men to lead the organization were visionaries such as former New. York City Mayor David Dinkins, Robert Mangum, Dr. William Hayling, Nathaniel Goldston III, Livingston Wingate, Andrew Hatcher, and baseball sports legend, Jackie Robinson. Since its inception, the organization has grown to more than 5,000 members, with 103 chapters that impact more than 125,000 underserved and underrepresented minority youth every year. Visit www.100blackmen.org for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.

