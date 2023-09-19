Oracle Introduces Generative AI Capabilities to Help Organizations Improve Customer Service

New generative AI-powered capabilities in Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) help service agents, field technicians, and customers solve issues faster

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle today announced the addition of generative AI-powered capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX). Supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) generative AI service, the new capabilities are embedded in existing Oracle Fusion Service processes to optimize customer service delivery, improve productivity, and help organizations enhance the customer experience.

"To create outstanding customer experiences, CX professionals - and customers they engage with – need quick access to accurate information," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Cloud CX. "With the ability to summarize, author, and recommend content, generative AI has the potential to significantly enhance customer service engagements. The new capabilities in Oracle Cloud CX will help organizations resolve customer service issues quicker and more efficiently by increasing service agent and field technician productivity, optimizing self-service, and automating traditional tasks that are manual and time-consuming."

Built on OCI and leveraging its best-in-class AI services, the embedded generative AI capabilities within Oracle Cloud CX are designed to respect customers' enterprise data, privacy, and security. OCI hosts both prebuilt and custom models. With Oracle's generative AI service, no customer data is shared with LLM providers or seen by other customers or other third parties. In addition, an individual customer is the only entity allowed to use custom models trained on its data. Role-based security embedded directly into Oracle Fusion Service workflows helps to protect sensitive information about customers and only recommends content that service agents are entitled to view.

The new generative AI capabilities in Oracle Fusion Service bolster existing embedded AI capabilities already in use by thousands of users and will help to transform customer service agent and service stakeholder productivity by streamlining processes and automating content generation within a single integrated solution. Newly embedded generative AI capabilities include:

Assisted Agent Responses: Enables improved service agent productivity by helping author responses to service requests. The new generative AI capabilities use the history of the service interaction to draft an initial response that can be reviewed and edited before sending. For example, assisted authoring can significantly accelerate and improve response quality in high-volume and high-velocity service scenarios that are common in ecommerce, financial services, telecommunications, and utilities.

Assisted Knowledge Articles: Helps improve the productivity of service teams by reducing the time spent creating new knowledge base content. The new generative AI capabilities assist in the development of articles for emerging service issues so service agents can quickly gain the knowledge needed to help customers. For example, assisted authoring of articles can help ensure that standard operating procedures for particular problems are quickly and accurately documented in complex high technology and medical devices' scenarios.

Search Augmentation: Enables service agents and end-customers to gain quick access to answers by integrating short-form responses to questions in search and chat. The new generative AI capabilities will augment results in the search bar and draft responses to questions in Oracle Digital Assistant. For example, generative AI-powered answers can help employees quickly find the best solution to a customer's question within knowledge articles, or other indexed repository documents.

Customer Engagement Summaries : Helps improve service agent and administrator productivity by generating summaries of the key information in service requests. The new generative AI capabilities will incorporate the history of communications with the customer and with internal staff to summarize the problem, the steps undertaken so far, and what the planned next action is. For example, this enables managers and specialist resources to quickly understand the nature of a customer's issue, and decide on the next best action to take as lengthy and complex requests are escalated.

Assisted Guidance Authoring: Helps product and service experts create and update questions that guide service agents through a defined set of triage and troubleshooting steps. The new generative AI capabilities use the relevant subject matter within a guide to help an administrator quickly define a consistent process for agents to follow when attempting to solve customer issues. For example, assisted authoring can help a manufacturing or high tech company's service administrator capture a standard set of steps that tier one support representatives must work through with a customer before they escalate to an expert resource.

Field Service Recommendations: Helps improve field service technician success by providing quick access to instructional content in the field. The new generative AI capabilities will suggest contextually relevant content from trusted troubleshooting source material to improve the efficiency of technicians. For example, AI-powered recommendations can guide field technicians through troubleshooting processes by suggesting potential causes and solutions based on the symptoms reported, reducing the need for on-site visits.

"Many organizations struggle to fill traditional customer service roles and are adding more automation, digital assistants, and self-service channels to keep up with customer expectations," said Aly Pinder, research vice president, IDC. "With the latest updates to Oracle Cloud CX, organizations can take advantage of generative AI to rapidly solve issues and enhance the customer experience by increasing service agent, field technician, and customer self-service efficiency."

Oracle Cloud CX generative AI services are powered by OCI. Leveraging OCI Supercluster, which includes bare metal compute with NVIDIA GPUs and the highest bandwidth RDMA network in the cloud, OCI accelerates LLM training with the highest performance at the lowest cost. This allows Oracle to deliver the fastest AI innovation in the industry and attract the best enterprise-focused innovators, including Cohere, to build on OCI, further contributing to the innovation feedback cycle. In addition, OCI's generative AI services provide end-to-end security.

Natively built for the cloud, Oracle Cloud CX connects data across marketing, sales, and service to make every customer interaction matter. To learn more about how Oracle Cloud CX can help organizations improve the experience they deliver to customers and build brand loyalty, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/cx/

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Oracle CloudWorld is Oracle's largest global celebration of customers and partners. Join us to discover the insights you need to tackle your biggest business challenges, build your skills, knowledge, and connections, and learn more about our cloud infrastructure, database, applications and developer technologies including Java from the people that build and use them. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more visit oracle.com/cloudworld or oracle.com/news.

Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect Oracle's current expectations and actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect Oracle's business is contained in Oracle's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Oracle's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Oracle's website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information in this article is current as of September 19, 2023 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

