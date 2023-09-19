Schwarzman Animal Medical Center to Hold Inaugural Veterinary Technician Conference Kicking-off Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week

Conference Will Feature 4 Hours of Continuing Education, Networking, and a Moving Keynote

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center will present its first ever Veterinary Technician Conference on October 13th, which recognizes the valuable contributions and critical work performed by veterinary technicians as part of AMC's week-long celebration of National Veterinary Technician Week. This free conference is hosted by the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Institute for Postgraduate Education and will be held at the Uris Auditorium at Weill Cornell Medical Center.

The keynote will be delivered by Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY Lectures for New York State Continuing Education Credit will be presented by AMC staff from across the hospital's 20+ veterinary specialties. The lectures include:

Triage of the Veterinary Patient presented by Ann Marie Zollo , DVM, DACVECC, Senior Veterinarian, Specialist in Emergency & Critical Care, Schwarzman Animal Medical Center

Stabilization, Monitoring, and Care of the Traumatic Brain Injury Patient presented by Daniel Cimino, DVM, DACVIM, Senior Veterinarian, Specialist in Neurology, Schwarzman Animal Medical Center

Onboarding with Common Small Mammal Patients presented by Cyndi Brown , DVM, Senior Veterinarian, Schwarzman Animal Medical Center

Obtaining a History for IM Patients by Body Systems presented by Doug Palma , DVM, DACVIM (SAIM), Department Head of Internal Medicine, Schwarzman Animal Medical Center

The hospital recently introduced a Veterinary Technician Career Ladder to accelerate the careers of veterinary technicians with newly created roles, such as managers and clinical directors. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the new career ladder, network with hospital leadership, and learn about current openings at AMC.

For details about AMC's Veterinary Technician Conference and to register, please visit:

"AMC veterinary technicians are an integral part of all AMC clinical teams in providing the highest quality care for our patients," said Helen M. Irving, RN, MBA, AMC's President and CEO. "Veterinary technicians serve as the patient's advocate, and we look forward to celebrating and recognizing the technician community throughout Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week."

"Working at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center for 22 years has been an amazing journey," said Nancy Patsos, LVT, VTS (ECC), Chief Veterinary Technician at AMC. "Every day, I have had the opportunity to utilize every aspect of my training – caring for and treating the largest volume of patient cases in the country, while working with some of the brightest minds in the veterinary field. I am proud to be part of the future of veterinary medicine at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, and I invite veterinary technicians to join me at this event."

About the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Hospital of New York City

The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center is the world's largest non-profit animal hospital with NYC's only level 1 trauma center. Our team of 130+ veterinarians work across over 20 specialties to provide world-class medical care, and we are here for pets and their families 24/7. We are proud to have served the people and pets of New York, and beyond, for over 110 years. More at www.amcny.org.

