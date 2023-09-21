2024 Toyota RAV4: Go Wild in Style

2024 Woodland Edition Adds Standard Activity Mount to Handle Extra Cargo

New Optional Weather Package for Woodland Edition with Heated Front Seats and Rain Sensing Wipers

Electronic on Demand AWD with Standard Trail Mode to Manage Traction When Off the Beaten Path

New Two-Tone Army Green Color Combinations for Woodland Edition, Adventure, and TRD Off Road Grades

Latest Generation of Toyota Audio Multimedia and TSS 2.5 Standard

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The best-selling compact SUV in America for six years running keeps showing its versatility in 2024. Leading the way is the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition, which returns for its second year in the lineup. For 2024, the Woodland Edition adds a new two-tone paint combination and 1¼-inch activity mount standard. It also brings even more indoor comfort to the outdoor inspired model, with optional heated front seats and leather-trimmed steering wheel as part of a newly offered Weather Package.

The 2024 RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition offers a distinctive blend of function, style, and efficiency. It's ready to take on a legendary road trip with an exclusively equipped 1¼-inch rear activity mount standard, accommodating a cargo carrier or tray style bike rack. For even more luggage capacity, it features high profile black roof rails and standard cross bars to pack an array of supplies for a weekend camping trip and a 120V inverter to power-up an assortment of compatible household items for a daytrip or overnight camping excursion.

The Woodland Edition also debuts optional two-tone color combinations for model year 2024, with a choice of Army Green or Ice Cap, each paired to a Midnight Black Metallic roof; and for drivers looking for sleek, mysterious style, it is also available in Midnight Black. Whichever color it wears, it comes equipped with striking 18-inch, six-spoke bronze-colored TRD flow-formed alloy wheels with Falken WILDPEAK AT® tires for optimal off-roading when activating Trail Mode, which acts as a virtual limited slip differential that delivers power to specific wheels for extra traction when needed. Additional stylish touches include a dual black chrome-tipped exhaust, black badges and exterior accents including mirrors, outside door handles, and rear hatch garnish.

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Woodland Edition and the complete lineup of 2024 RAV4 models are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships later this year.

Go Wild in the Woodland Edition

For 2024 the RAV4 Woodland Edition adds a new Weather Package option. This package adds the warm comfort of heated front seats and a heated leather-trimmed steering wheel. It also adds the intelligence of rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers with de-icer function for when mother nature serves up rain or snow.

The RAV4 Woodland Edition offers the standout style drivers expect from the fifth generation compact SUV. With the roominess to fit people, pets, and recreational gear, storage abounds in the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition, including the console's large volume, side-by-side cup holders and an open tray capable of holding small items. In addition, an in-dash tray within easy reach of the front passenger can hold electronics, sunglasses, and other travel must-haves. Rear seat passengers will appreciate the spacious cabin. The rear cargo area features a reversible cargo floor insert as well as side nets for storing small items. The 60/40 folding rear seats easily expand the rear cargo area.

It's also ready for the grime that comes with any dirt road thanks to standard front and rear mudguards, exclusively Woodland logoed all-weather floor mats and rear cargo mat. In the daytime, standard privacy glass on all rear side, quarter, and liftgate windows add a feeling of personal space to the cabin. When the sun goes down, standard LED projector-beam headlights and integrated fog lights brighten the way.

When adventure comes calling, the new RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition's trail-tailored suspension is ready at a moment's notice. Featuring a TRD-tuned suspension, the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition is engineered with enhanced body control and small-bump isolation to help smooth out trails and rough city streets. Coil springs are tuned for the trails and bump stops maximize compression-direction wheel travel. The twin-tube shocks feature internal rebound springs for optimal roll control and unique valving to help improve body control over large bumps and dips.

RAV4 Hybrid for All

Equipped with Electronic All-Wheel Drive (e-AWD), the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition can easily handle your everyday commute or go to work at light off-roading. Just like any RAV4 Hybrid, the Toyota Hybrid System II (THS II) works in sync with the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine to give drivers a combination of performance and efficiency, making it a no-compromise compact with a 219-hp engine and an EPA-estimated 37 MPG combined rating. RAV4 Hybrid Woodland also includes multiple drive modes, like Trail Mode to help manage traction when off the beaten path, Eco Mode to help increase fuel efficiency, and Sport Mode for a boost in acceleration.

Premium materials and a focus on comfort give the RAV4 a level of refinement across every grade. Whether appreciating the views through the available panoramic glass roof, enjoying the refreshing feel of ventilated seats, or singing along to an 11-speaker JBL® Premium audio system, drivers will enjoy a ride that's ready to go the distance. The RAV4 lineup also offers customers a choice of Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), or Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) powertrains, providing them a variety of highly efficient options to best fit their needs.

The RAV4 Hybrid is available in LE, XLE, XLE Premium, SE, XSE, Woodland Edition and Limited grades – all of which come equipped with e-AWD standard. The e-AWD system combines the engine with front and rear electric drive motors to power all four wheels when necessary. The RAV4 Prime PHEV model is available in SE and XSE grades and gives customers a blend of pure electric and hybrid-electric powered drive modes with e-AWD standard.

The 2.5L 4-cylinder ICE powered RAV4 offers a robust selection of grades and is available in LE, XLE, XLE Premium, and Limited with either FWD or All Wheel Drive (AWD), as well as the Adventure and TRD Off Road grades with AWD standard. For 2024, both Adventure and TRD Off-Road add Army Green to their color choices and feature an optional two-tone variant enhancing the Army Green with an Ice Edge roof.

Hybrid+AWD for the Road Less Traveled

Engineered to tackle urban, suburban and outdoor adventures, the fifth generation RAV4 is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture-K (TNGA-K) platform. With a boldly chiseled design inspired by Toyota's tough trucks, the latest RAV4 amplifies the desirable crossover traits that made the first RAV4 an instant success over a quarter-century ago.

The RAV4 Hybrid models take the appealing SUV package and add the efficiency of the Toyota Hybrid System II (THS II). The THSII system combines the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine with two Motor Generators, a Continuously-Variable Transmission (CVT), and is exclusively paired with an Electronic All-Wheel Drive system (e-AWD) that operates at all vehicle speeds.

The e-AWD system uses an independent electric motor at the rear wheels, rather than a torque-distribution system in the transmission and additional driveshaft to the rear. This rear motor operates proactively anytime rear torque would be beneficial to keep the vehicle on the driver's intended line, or when conditions get slippery.

All RAV4 Hybrid models feature Eco, EV, Sport, Normal, and Trail drive modes. Eco Mode helps to increase fuel efficiency by reducing acceleration levels; EV Mode1 pulls power from its battery, maximizing efficiency for short distances; and Sport Mode gives drivers a boost in acceleration. Normal Mode blends Eco, Sport, and EV Modes to keep drivers rolling. RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition drivers will especially appreciate Trail Mode, which manages traction with integrated control for the AWD, brake, and drive force control systems, acting as a virtual limited slip differential and delivering power to specific wheels for extra traction when needed.

The RAV4's powerful stance and purposeful styling help give it a look that's aggressive off the road and sophisticated on the streets thanks to a variety of available exterior and interior colors. Depending on grade, exterior color options range from single colors like Ice Cap, Silver Sky Metallic, or Ruby Flare Pearl, with two-tone choices for the XSE grade like Magnetic Gray Metallic with Ice Edge Roof or the Woodland Edition with Army Green and Midnight Black Metallic Roof. Interior colors include Nutmeg, Ash, or Black in either fabric or SofTex trimmed materials, depending on grade.

Six Ways to Enjoy Direct Shift AT

The 2024 RAV4 is also available in models that are exclusively powered by a 203-horsepower, 2.5L 4-cylinder Dynamic Force Internal Combustion Engine (ICE). With choices of LE, XLE, XLE Premium, Limited, Adventure, and TRD Off-Road grades, drivers can experience an exceptional blend of power, performance, and comfort. On all grades, the 2.5L engine is paired with a Direct Shift 8-speed Electronically Controlled automatic Transmission with intelligence (ECT-i) that gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg city / 35 mpg highway / 30 combined MPG (LE FWD). The transmission uses direct-lock up in gears two through eight to eliminate power loss from the torque converter while executing ideal, smooth shifts.

The gas engine's induction system is Toyota's D-4S Dual-Injection (Direct-Injection and Port-injection) EFI with Electronic Throttle Control System with intelligence. It employs high-speed combustion technology, reduced friction and a variable control system to reduce energy losses associated with cooling and exhaust. The result is a stunning 40-percent thermal efficiency and Ultra Low Emission Vehicle rating. Sport, Eco, and Normal drive mode select also comes standard.

The 2.5L ICE powered RAV4 LE, XLE, XLE Premium, and Limited grades offer a choice of FWD or AWD systems. The AWD system uses Dynamic Torque Control that can vary front to rear power distribution from 100:0 to 50:50 to maximize fuel economy or extra traction as needed. Depending on grade, nine different colors are available, like Ruby Flare Pearl, Cavalry Blue, or Magnetic Gray Metallic. Interior color and seating options include Nutmeg, Black, or Ash fabric or SofTex® trimmed seats depending on grade.

For maximum capability and prowess on the trails, there are the Adventure and TRD Off-Road grades. These models come with Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD with Rear Driveline Disconnect standard. In addition to directing up to 50 percent of engine torque to the rear wheels, this system can also direct more torque to the left or right rear wheel to enhance on- or off-pavement handling.

The RAV4 Adventure is offered in Ice Cap, Midnight Black Metallic, Ruby Flare Pearl, and the newly available Army Green or two-tone Army Green with Ice Edge roof. On the inside, a choice of Mocha or Black SofTex trimmed seats is available. The TRD Off Road grade is available in all colors offered for the Adventure grade and adds Magnetic Gray Metallic and Cavalry Blue to the pallet, both of which have a two-tone option of an Ice Edge Roof; the interior comes exclusively with Black SofTex trimmed seats.

Toyota Audio Multimedia and Digital Gauge Cluster

For 2024 the RAV4 will feature the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technology team. RAV4 drivers can experience a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls.

With the available Connected Service Drive Connect* trial or subscription, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more.

Cloud Navigation*, the available onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The Toyota Audio Multimedia system allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the RAV4 has an available Wi-Fi Connect* trial or subscription that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the RAV4 into an AT&T Hotspot.

Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, an active Wi-Fi Connect trial or subscription also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing the ability to link separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

RAV4's Multimedia and Multi-Information Display screens include an 8-inch Multimedia screen standard on LE/Hybrid LE, XLE/Hybrid XLE, XLE Premium/Hybrid XLE Premium, Adventure, Hybrid SE, and Woodland. The TRD Off-Road, Hybrid XSE, and Limited/Hybrid Limited all come standard with a 10.5-inch Multimedia display. A 12.3-inch Multi-Information Display comes standard on Limited/Hybrid Limited and is an optional upgrade on TRD Off-Road and Hybrid XSE grades. A 7-inch Multi-Information Display screen is standard on LE/Hybrid LE, XLE/Hybrid XLE, XLE Premium/Hybrid XLE Premium, Hybrid SE, and Woodland.

Three different sound systems bring playlists to life across the RAV4 lineup. For models equipped with 8- or 10.5-inch screen inch Multimedia screen a six-speaker system comes standard. The Limited and Limited Hybrid come equipped with an 11-speaker JBL Premium Audio including subwoofer and amplifier standard. This sound system is also available with the Technology Package on the XLE Premium/Hybrid XLE Premium, Hybrid XSE, Adventure, and TRD Off Road grades.

Each RAV4 offers a host of additional available Connected Services. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, and Stolen Vehicle Locator with up to a 10-year trial. Service Connect gives drivers the capability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders, also with up to a 10-year trial.

*Subscription required after trial period. 4G network dependent.

Standard Safety

The 2024 RAV4 comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, Toyota's suite of active safety systems. It includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection that features enhancements over the previous generation, including the ability to detect an oncoming vehicle or a pedestrian at intersections when making a turn. The Pre-Collision System is designed to detect vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists and provide audio/visual alerts and automatic braking in certain conditions. Emergency steering assist is an additional function designed to detect pedestrians and stabilize the driver's emergency evasive steering maneuvers and help prevent lane departure.

TSS 2.5 on RAV4 also includes Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist can notify the driver and also provide steering support to keep the vehicle in its lane. When DRCC is set and engaged, Lane Tracing Assist is designed to assist the driver by providing a slight steering force to help center the vehicle in its lane using visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle.

Automatic High Beams are designed to detect preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switch between high beam and low beam headlights. Road Sign Assist is designed to recognize certain road sign information using a forward-facing camera and display them on the multi-information display (MID).

In addition to the TSS 2.5 system, other available features include Blind Spot Monitor, which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes. Available Rear Cross Traffic Alert can offer added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Available Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking is designed to provide warning and if needed, implement brake control when there's a possibility of a collision with a stationary object or an approaching vehicle while parking.

In addition to TSS 2.5, the RAV4 is equipped with Toyota's Star Safety System, which includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Smart Stop Technology (SST). Other available safety technologies include Bird's Eye View Camera and Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS).

Toyota's Rear Seat Reminder also comes standard on RAV4. The feature can note whether a rear door was opened within 10 minutes of the vehicle being turned on, or at any time after the vehicle has been turned on, with a reminder message in the instrument cluster after the engine is turned off, accompanied by multitone chimes.

2024 RAV4 Pricing* *

No matter the grade, every RAV4 offers something to suit varying lifestyles. With an array of trims to choose from for gas and hybrid models, the 2024 RAV4 arrives at dealerships with an option for everyone. Manufacturers Suggested Retail Pricing starts at $28,745 with the LE grade equipped with FWD.

Series Model # Grade MSRP** RAV4 Gas 4430 LE FWD $28,475 4440 XLE FWD $29,985 4477 XLE Premium FWD $32,875 4450 Limited FWD $36,780 4432 LE AWD $29,875 4442 XLE AWD $31,385 4478 XLE Premium AWD $34,275 4452 Limited AWD $38,180 4446 Adventure AWD $34,670 4448 TRD Off-Road AWD $38,095 RAV4 Hybrid 4435 LE e-AWD $31,475 4444 XLE e-AWD $32,985 4528 XLE Premium e-AWD $35,875 4524 SE e-AWD $34,170 4530 XSE e-AWD $37,135 4534 Limited e-AWD $39,780 4437 Woodland e-AWD $34,695 **Excludes Dealer Processing and Handling fee of $1,350. All prices subject to change.

Toyota Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The HV battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.

RAV4 also comes with ToyotaCare, a complimentary plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

