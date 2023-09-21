Cava Discovery Week Celebrates Spain's Signature Sparkling Wine in NYC

The fourth edition of Cava Discovery Week New York boasts the largest number of restaurant and retail partners yet, expanding its footprint with special Cava events, limited time offerings, and promotions for sparkling wine enthusiasts.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cava Discovery Week, presented by Cava's regulatory board D.O. Cava, will make its triumphant return to New York City end of September with a sparkling celebration of unparalleled elegance and quality. This year's event takes place September 29-October 10, and promises a week filled with indulgent experiences, exclusive promotions, and innovative events dedicated to Cava, Spain's signature sparkling wine.

For nine consecutive days, over 25 renowned restaurants, wine bars, and retailers spanning across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and beyond will participate in this exquisite showcase of Cava, with limited-time promotions, tasting flights, handcrafted Cava cocktails, delectable food and Cava pairings, and engaging in-person events.

Sparkling wine enthusiasts are invited to discover and delight in Cavas de Guarda Superior by the glass and by the bottle at their favorite restaurants, featuring some of the D.O.'s most esteemed producers: Alta Alella, Avinyó, Bodegues Sumarroca, Caves Vilarnau, Codorníu, Giró Ribot, Juvé & Camps, Mata I Coloma SL, Parés Baltà, Roger Goulart, Segura Viudas, and Vins El Cep. While no special reservations are required to enjoy the various Cava Discovery Week offerings, patrons are encouraged to check availability and hours of operation in advance at participating dining establishments.

This year's roster of Cava Discovery Week partners encompasses some of the city's most celebrated names in the culinary and wine scene, including establishments such as 390 Social, Clay, Colonia Verde, Comodo, Contento, Copake Wine Works, Corkbuzz (Chelsea), Despaña Fine Foods & Tapas Café, Despaña Vinos y Más, Don Ceviche, Garys Wine, La Cava, Txikito, La Vara, Saint Julivert Fisherie, Mason Jar, Mercado Little Spain, Socarrat Paella Bar, The Lodge at Woodloch, The Grape Collective, SOMM Time, Tomiño Taberna Gallega, Salinas, and Zwann Gray's Wine Club. For a full list of partner offerings, available for a limited time, visit: cava.wine/en/cava-discovery-week-new-york/partners.

"New York's extraordinary restaurant scene allows us to discover the exciting versatility of Cava alongside a variety of global cuisines," says Patrícia Correia, director of communications for D.O. Cava. "This Cava Discovery Week, we are excited for New Yorkers to discover the many Cava and food pairing experiences on offer across the city and beyond."

In addition to the in-house promotions curated by each participating partner, there will be a dynamic lineup of activities tailored for both trade and consumer audiences led by U.S.-based Cava ambassadors and educators. Highlights include:

Cava: People, Place, and Process—Tuesday, October 3, 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p. m. This trade and media masterclass at Corkbuzz Union Square will feature an educational masterclass led by a dynamic panel of industry experts including Mary Gorman-McAdams MW, Mike DeSimone, Spanish wine reviewer for Wine Enthusiast Magazine, and Madeline Maldonado, beverage director at Mercado Little Spain. A walk-around reception will follow with an opportunity to taste a broader range of Cavas paired with various dishes and bites provided by Corkbuzz. To request an invitation, please send email to katie@odonnell-lane.com.

Ceviche Cooking Class with Cava—Wednesday, October 4, 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. Don Ceviche, located in the city's vibrant Essex Market, will host a culinary encounter led by Chef Lenin Costas and sommelier Sara Jimenez , Somm in the City, to explore Cava's versatility and range of styles, and how well they pair with the authentic flavors of Peruvian cuisine.

Cava Takeover at The Lodge at Woodloch—Thursday, October 5-Sunday, October 8. The 4-star resort and spa will host a curated series of Cava-inspired educational events led by Somm in the City Sara Jimenez. Events will be offered exclusively to Woodloch guests and will include Sips and Fizz by the Firepit and Farm to Table Dinner with Cava. The restaurant menu will feature a Spanish Spritz all week long.

The success of Cava

In testament to its escalating appeal and growing popularity, Cava achieved a remarkable feat in 2022. A staggering 249 million bottles were sold globally, marking an impressive surge of 4.58% from the previous year. Notably, the domestic market witnessed an even more notable spike, with an impressive 13.5% increase, resulting in the sale of 77 million bottles.

For more information about partner establishments, wineries, and events, please visit cava.wine/en/cava-discovery-week-new-york. Follow what's happening and join the conversation on social media using hashtag #cavaweek.

For additional information, please contact Katie Canfield of O'Donnell Lane at 530-720-1138 or by email at katie@odonnell-lane.com.

About D.O. Cava

With a presence in over 100 countries, D.O. Cava boasts more than 70% of international sales among Spanish D.O.s. Comprising 370 associated wineries, D.O. Cava presents a collection of sparkling wines that perfectly complement diverse culinary experiences. Crafted using the traditional method, these wines are characterized by their commitment to origin, land, and sustainability.

