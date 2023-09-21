ECOVACS DEBUTS NEWLY DESIGNED DEEBOT X2 OMNI TO CLEAN EVERY SQUARE INCH OF YOUR FLOORS

ECOVACS’ edgiest DEEBOT yet, the X2 OMNI, is crafted with long lines and edges, featuring increased suction power and higher mop lifting capabilities, to deliver the cleanest clean on the market. (PRNewswire)

ECOVACS' edgiest DEEBOT yet, the X2 OMNI, is crafted with long lines and edges, featuring increased suction power and higher mop lifting capabilities, to deliver the cleanest clean on the market.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS , the service robotics company and producer of the top performing robotic vacuum and mop - DEEBOT - just introduced their edgiest robot yet, the DEEBOT X2 OMNI, which is made with an all-new squared profile to deliver an elevated cleaning performance like no other. This redesigned DEEBOT boasts all of the innovative features seen in the award-winning DEEBOT X1 OMNI, plus new features including auto mop lifting capabilities, hot water mop washing and drying, industry-first embedded laser navigation, strongest suction power and so much more. DEEBOT X2 OMNI will be widely available for purchase beginning October 3rd on Amazon and ecovacs.com. Suggested retail price for DEEBOT X2 OMNI is $1,499.99.

Visit ECOVACS at their limited-time pop-up store in Soho, New York on September 23-34, to take part in their New York Bot Exchange. Shoppers will have the chance to see the newly designed DEEBOT X2 OMNI live in action and will have the opportunity to swap out their old robots* to receive trade-in value towards a purchase of the new DEEBOT X2 OMNI. Users can get up to a $500 trade-in credit plus a $200 Amazon Gift Card with purchase of a DEEBOT X2 OMNI. There are a limited number of DEEBOT X2 OMNI's available for trade-in, to reserve your DEEBOT and for more information, visit newyorkbotexchange.com from Sept 5-22.

"At ECOVACS, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation in service robotics. We are proud to introduce the DEEBOT X2 OMNI and unveil a new era of intelligent, effortless, and effective cleaning." says Michelle Jones, Associate Marketing Director of ECOVACS for Americas. "This cutting-edge DEEBOT, with its squared design, array of premium features, and intelligent technology, represents a huge step forward in intelligent home cleaning solutions. And is one that we are proud to deliver to our customers and redefine their cleaning experience from start to finish."

Edgy New Look

Challenging conventional cleaning standards and designs, DEEBOT X2 OMNI features a slimmer, squared design, offering edge-to-edge cleaning precision and allows for easier navigation of crowded areas, including under and around furniture legs, chairs, tables and more. The new design features wider and longer brushes that clean faster and more with each pass, leaving no crumb unswept.

Like every superhero needs its powers, every DEEBOT needs its station, and this DEEBOT X2 OMNI comes with a redesigned auto-cleaning station, built smaller in size, while enabling the completely hands-free cleaning experience every homeowner seeks. The auto-cleaning station features hot water mop washing and drying, ensuring the mops maintain their quality and cleanliness, while also preventing bacteria growth. Once DEEBOT completes its job and returns to the station, the vacuum auto-empties, storing dust and allergens for over 60 days, and the mop refills its water supply, ready to go for the next job.

Flexes Stronger Performance

Despite being built smaller than its predecessors, the X2 OMNI has more muscle where it counts. While other robotic mops simply graze the surface, swinging crumbs and grime back and forth, the X2 OMNI's OZMO Turbo 2.0 pressurized mopping system powerfully rotates the mopping pads while scrubbing to ensure floors are left spotless and sparkling.

The X2 OMNI boasts the highest mop lifting capability in the market. Mop lifting enables seamless transitions from hard floor to carpet, with zero human interaction required, eliminating the need for multiple cleaning devices. When the X2 OMNI detects carpet, it pauses and in one motion lifts the mopping pads away from the carpet while it begins to suction. The X2 OMNI also features a stronger vacuum, flexing 8,000Pa suction power to capture stubborn dirt and debris stored in the depths of old carpets and areas of frequent foot traffic. Whether you need a quick, but mighty vacuum or a swift but effective mop, or both at the same time, DEEBOT X2 OMNI has got you covered with the ability to switch between several different cleaning modes including vacuum-only, mop-only, vacuuming while mopping, or vacuuming first before mopping.

Smartest Navigation in the Industry

DEEBOT X2 OMNI continues to feature an industry-leading navigation system, now with an industry-first embedded laser navigation system using dual-laser LiDAR. Users will still have the same trusted laser-based technology seen in self-driving cars that they've come to know and love in existing ECOVACS models, but the benefit will be greatly improved. Instead of having the laser sit on top of the DEEBOT, X2 OMNI's laser navigation is built into the edges of DEEBOT, allowing for greater accuracy, greater range of motion, faster mapping and faster response times. True Detect 3D 2.0 uses 3D imaging with millimeter accuracy to detect and work around household items that could be left hanging around floors, like missing car keys, phone chargers, TV remotes and even pet waste. While we all hope our pets are trained well enough to take their business outside, accidents happen, and with the new X2 OMNI, you don't have to worry about their mess becoming, well, an even bigger one.

Easier to Talk to

We all know that tired feeling of not being listened to when it comes to getting the house chores done. Luckily, DEEBOT X2 OMNI takes the burden of cleaning the floors away, and will follow your orders with no whining. The X2 OMNI's upgraded YIKO 2.0 voice control takes new commands, including remote control directions such as "move forward and clean there", command adjustments, like "go back to the kitchen again", and advanced scheduling commands like, "schedule cleaning at 10am every Saturday". The only time X2 OMNI will ever 'talk back,' is when asking for clarification - a new upgrade to the YIKO system to ensure no time is wasted in the cleaning process.

DEEBOT X2 OMNI is also smart home compatible, working with Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Shortcuts and its own ECOVACS app, which also received major upgrades, boasting a sleeker look and easier to manage interface. It will also be Matter-compatible in 2024. Keeping the floors clean has become a lot more fun - for the robots - and a lot less of a thought - for the humans.

DEEBOT X2 OMNI will be available for purchase beginning October 3rd on Amazon and ecovacs.com for the suggested retail price of $1,499.99. It will be coming to BestBuy.com and Costco.com on October 6th, and customers can check out DEEBOT X2 OMNI in Best Buy stores nationwide starting October 15th.

To pre-order your DEEBOT X2 OMNI and save with $300 value coupon, visit ecovacs.com or Amazon from September 22 until October 2. To learn more about the new release and all ECOVACS robots, visit ecovacs.com .

*New York Bot Exchange - Your trade-in credit will be based on the condition, age, and technology of the trade-in.

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS ROBOTICS is singularly focused on advancing robotic technologies to serve the world and create a holistic ecosystem between human and robotics in lifestyle and production. Celebrating their 25-year history in smart home development and 100% ownership of its R&D and manufacturing, the company leads the market with over 1,000 patents and innovative product development in home service robotics. Over the last 25 years, ECOVACS transformed from a visionary startup into a global corporation with a mission of Robotics for All. Starting with their very first robotic vacuum cleaner debut in 2009, followed by the introduction of AIRBOT, robotic air-purifier, WINBOT, robotic window/surface cleaner, and most recently, GOAT, robotic lawn mower, and DEEBOT Pro, commercial cleaning robot, alongside several best-in-class technology introductions, ECOVACS Robotics has expanded into an ecosystem to serve the real needs of users and consumers around the world, with no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Designed to change the way people live and work, ECOVACS has become an award-winning household essential. In 2020, ECOVACS was awarded a Good Design Award and a PC Magazine's Editor's Choice Award. In 2021, Better Homes & Gardens named ECOVACS a Clean House Awards winner, and TWICE included ECOVACS in its 2021 CES Picks Awards. And in 2022, CES named the DEEBOT X1 OMNI a CES Innovation Award Honoree. For more information, please visit: http://www.ecovacs.com .

ECOVACS ROBOTICS (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ECOVACS