McDermott Awarded Transportation and Installation Contract by PRIO

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has been awarded a transportation and installation contract by PRIO (former PetroRio) for the Wahoo field, offshore Brazil.

Under the scope of the contract, McDermott will perform the transportation and installation of approximately 19 miles (30 kilometers) of coated 10-inch rigid pipelines and associated subsea structures. Once installed, the pipelines will connect the Wahoo field to the Frade floating production storage and offloading unit. The contract also includes an extension option for a second pipeline.

"This award is a reflection of our offshore installation expertise in the region," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. "Our proven track record in subsea installations, state-of-the-art vessels, technical expertise, and collaborative approach positions us well for the successful delivery of this project."

The Wahoo field is located about 19 miles (30 kilometers) north of the already-producing Frade field in Brazil's Campos basin.

McDermott's team in Rio de Janeiro will oversee project management and engineering. The installation activities will be performed by one of McDermott's rigid pipelay vessels.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

