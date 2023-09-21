Measured recognized as AWS Cyber Insurance Partner to provide insurance and risk management solutions for small and midsize enterprises (SMEs)

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance ("Measured"), the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cyber insurance provider, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cyber Insurance Partner Initiative to simplify the process for AWS customers to get a quote for cyber insurance coverage.

As an AWS Cyber Insurance Partner, Measured operates a quoting solution that assesses the customer's AWS environment by way of AWS Security Hub to provide actionable recommendations on how to improve their security posture. Measured uses AI-driven analytics embedded in its cyber insurance solution to mitigate cyber risk with constant vigilance. Measured's insurance and risk management offering has been vetted by AWS to streamline the quoting process and reduce the customer's business risk.

"We are honored to become an AWS Cyber Insurance Partner as a provider of comprehensive cyber insurance solutions. Measured empowers SMEs to navigate the complex cyber landscape, protect their digital assets, and lower their risk profile," noted Measured's President, Vince McCarthy.

Measured is at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge AI-driven insurance products tailored to the evolving threat protection needs of U.S.-based SMEs. AWS customers using AWS Security Hub will receive tailored cyber insurance coverage, a personalized action plan for increased security, and ongoing, active threat monitoring to ensure a consistent and robust cybersecurity posture.

"Measured's mission is to make SMEs more confident and secure in their cybersecurity so they can focus on what they do best: growing their businesses. The comprehensive integration of data, real-time threat monitoring, and insurance is the key. Measured was founded to work closely with industry leaders such as AWS to provide the next generation of cyber insurance," said Jack Vines, CEO of Measured.

About Measured Analytics and Insurance

At Measured Analytics and Insurance, we provide more than cyber insurance, we light the path to confidence and security in cyber realms. We offer practical answers and innovative cyber insurance solutions for businesses seeking to manage enterprise cyber risks. Whether it's cybercrime, business interruption, or other malicious activity perpetrated by bad actors, the threats and the financial costs are real and complex. Our aim is to make our customers fluent and confident in integrating financial risk mitigation and cyber risk management into enterprise risk management.

Partnered with leading global cybersecurity software companies, Measured first helps ensure our customers are technologically secure. Then, Measured provides cyber insurance to protect businesses and manage enterprise financial risk. With national security grade threat intelligence in our DNA, our team monitors the threat environment and evaluates insureds' risk exposure on an ongoing basis. We ask the right questions, leveraging our proprietary data and algorithmic intelligence. We then analyze and interpret, solving for optimal protection and value, based on our multi-decade experience in insurance underwriting, data analytics, and technology. Companies want confidence, quantified. Diligence, quantified. Trust, quantified. That is Measured.

