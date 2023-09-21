ONE Championship and DIRECTV for BUSINESS(SM) to Broadcast Live Martial Arts Events in U.S. Bars and Restaurants

Monthly ONE on Prime Video Events Now Available in Commercial Establishments Nationwide

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship (ONE), the world's largest martial arts organization, today announced an agreement with DIRECTV for BUSINESS to carry monthly Friday night primetime martial arts events commercially in bars and restaurants across the United States.

DIRECTV for BUSINESS will provide live, action-packed ONE Fight Night events to both national chains and independently owned establishments. Fans visiting participating venues on event nights will enjoy coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tai Morshed, Senior Vice President, U.S. Strategy & Operations at ONE stated: "ONE Championship has one of the most passionate fan bases in the world, and we always strive to make our programming as convenient and accessible as possible. This partnership with DIRECTV allows us to work with another best-in-class partner, while expanding ONE's presence in the U.S. by making our events available in the commercial marketplace. We are thrilled our fans will have yet another way to engage with our global brand while out with friends, family, and colleagues at their favorite bars and restaurants on Friday nights."

Mike Wittrock, Chief Sales & Service Officer at DIRECTV stated: "Mixed Martial Arts continues to grow in popularity across the country, so we're excited to deliver ONE Championship events to bars and restaurants nationwide. Our ability to deliver ONE Championship to customers across the country on their existing equipment further validates our leadership in sports and entertainment by offering customers premium content."

The upcoming ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video U.S. primetime event taking place on Friday, September 29, will be made available in participating venues. The card is headlined by four women's bouts, including three World Title matches across three different martial arts disciplines. To see a list of participating venues, or if you are a commercial establishment interested in carrying ONE Fight Night events, please click here .

The launch follows a successful trial for ONE's on-ground U.S. debut in May, which included select DIRECTV for BUSINESS locations from some of the nation's largest restaurant chains, including Twin Peaks, as well as independently owned bars and restaurants.

All ONE Fight Night events currently stream live and free on Prime Video for all Prime members in the U.S. and Canada following a landmark multi-year agreement in April 2022.

About ONE Championship™

ONE is the world's largest martial arts organization, ranking among the world's top five sports properties for viewership and engagement with a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen. ONE produces and distributes world-class events across more than 190 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations and all styles of martial arts including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and more. ONE can be viewed on many of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Prime Video, Globo, beIN SPORTS, Channel 7 HD, Seven Network, SuperSport, ELEVEN Sports, La Liga TV, Claro Sports, Star Sports, iQIYI, One Sports, Abema, Coupang, NET TV, Vidio, Mediapro, Skynet, Mediacorp, Match TV, and more.

About DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM

As a commercial video industry leader and the trailblazer in sports content for businesses, DIRECTV for BUSINESS is the ultimate commercial entertainment provider for hotels, sports bars, restaurants, private offices, salons, airlines, senior living communities and more. By reimagining what's possible, the DIRECTV for BUSINESS mission is to aggregate, curate and deliver compelling content to its customers. With DIRECTV for BUSINESS, the sports season never ends, and customers have access to exclusive sports content including ESPN+ FOR BUSINESS and MLS Season Pass, plus Friday Night Baseball from Apple TV+, NFL SUNDAY TICKET, Prime Video's Thursday Night Football and broadcasts of several major sports including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and multiple domestic and international soccer leagues.

