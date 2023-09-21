S&W Seed Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Conference call to be conducted on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 11:00AM ET

LONGMONT, Colo., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, ended June 30, 2023, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 11:00 am ET (8:00am PT) to review the results.

S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing. (PRNewsFoto/S&W Seed Company) (PRNewswire)

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors or https://app.webinar.net/x5knAMNX1m3.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 1861963. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors or https://app.webinar.net/x5knAMNX1m3 for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of sorghum, forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W also has a commercial presence in pasture and sunflower seeds, and through a partnership, is focused on sustainable biofuel feedstocks primarily within camelina. S&W continues to develop products to address unmet market needs through high-value improved traits in its crops. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact: Investor Contact: Mark Herrmann, Chief Executive Officer Robert Blum S&W Seed Company Lytham Partners, LLC Phone: (720) 593-3570 Phone: (602) 889-9700 www.swseedco.com sanw@lythampartners.com

www.lythampartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&W Seed Company