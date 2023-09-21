SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Healthcare will participate in the Vitafoods Asia 2023 event in Bangkok, Thailand with the goal of entering the global market.

Yuyu Healthcare Conducts Global Promotion at Vitafoods Asia 2023 (PRNewswire)

Yuyu Healthcare will operate a booth at the event and focus on promoting its ODM health functional foods manufacturing technology. Yuyu Healthcare will distribute animation videos that introduce its raw material development and patent registration portfolio as well as distribute formulation and packing samples.

Yuyu Healthcare's CEO said, "For the first time in its history, Yuyu Healthcare will be operating a booth at an international event such as Vitafoods Asia 2023. It is a turning point for corporate growth and we plan to continue to find overseas customers in the future."

Yuyu Healthcare achieved 27.5 billion KRW in sales in 2022, and was selected as a Gangwon star company that leads the revitalization of Gangwon-do's economy through shared growth in the region in 2020.

