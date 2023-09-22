Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Returns at a Pivotal Moment as the Federal Government Considers Relaxing Marijuana Laws

The premier cannabis finance conference kicks off amid calls for rescheduling, banking reform and surging stock prices



CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As favorable forces align within the cannabis industry, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is set to commence in Chicago on September 27-28, 2023, at the Marriott Magnificent Mile. The event will gather the most influential investors and business leaders at a pivotal time for the industry.

Foremost among these transformative forces is the anticipation of a federal rescheduling of cannabis to a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Substances Act. This shift could bring relief to the industry, particularly from the IRS' 280E tax code, which has long hindered cannabis businesses from participating in tax benefits on par with other industries.

Simultaneously, the Senate Banking Committee stands on the brink of voting on the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, critical cannabis banking reform legislation, with indications of bipartisan support that could secure the 60-vote threshold for Senate passage.

These recent developments have lifted cannabis stocks, especially U.S. multi-state operators who are positioned to reap substantial rewards from both rescheduling and banking reform.

"The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is coming at a crucial time for the industry. We're thrilled to provide a platform where thought leaders, policymakers, advocates, and institutional investors can come together to chart the future of this rapidly evolving sector," said Jason Raznick, CEO of Benzinga. "This year's event has already surpassed expectations with remarkable participation. Benzinga is an incredible event for business makers to form partnerships that impact the success of their operations."

The two-day conference has been designed with a strong emphasis on facilitating valuable business interactions. In addition to gaining insights into how recent developments will shape the industry, Benzinga Chicago will feature a carefully curated expo floor that offers attendees the opportunity to connect with over 60 data companies, lenders, brands, and finance service providers. In addition, Benzinga is introducing its new Deal Floor, an invitation-only space that will facilitate meaningful connections between potential buyers and sellers. This forum enables attendees to explore potential partnerships and transactions, further enhancing the event's value and impact.

"As the cannabis industry stands on the brink of profound transformation, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago evolves to be an essential platform for those seeking to navigate this dynamic landscape and seize the opportunities emerging from these ever-changing market dynamics," Raznick continued. "Benzinga fosters connections that can prove instrumental in enhancing business operations and growth."

Ticket prices will increase as the date of the conference approaches. Benzinga provides discounted tickets for the conference to cannabis business owners who have obtained state certification for their social equity initiatives. Lowest priced tickets can be found here .

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event. The event attracts representation from more than 80% of the cannabis industry's market capitalization in one place. Benzinga provides attendees exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow. For more information, visit www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis-conference

