KYOCERA AVX EARNED A PLATINUM 2022 TTI ASIA SUPPLIER EXCELLENCE AWARD

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, has earned a prestigious Platinum 2022 TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Award — the highest possible level of recognition. Bestowed by TTI, Inc., the world's leading authorized specialty distributor of interconnect, passive, and electromechanical (IP&E) components, the Platinum 2022 TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Award celebrates KYOCERA AVX for faithfully fulfilling critical quality performance metrics designed to elevate supplier and distributor performance and achieve maximum customer satisfaction throughout Asia. It also marks the fifth consecutive year that KYOCERA AVX has been honored by the TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Award program.

Launched in 2007, the annual TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Awards recognize suppliers for superlative performance within Asia as it relates to quality acceptance, ship-to-commit delivery dates, effective business systems, ease of doing business, and both the quality and efficacy of field employee and management relationships. The 2022 TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Award specifically celebrates KYOCERA AVX for its faithful fulfillment of crucial performance metrics including on-time delivery, receiving quality, customer-reported quality, administrative quality, operations and business systems, and sales and management support. Anthony Chan, President of TTI Asia, presented the award to Alex Schenkel, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at KYOCERA AVX, during an award presentation in Singapore on July 9, 2023.

"We are pleased to recognize KYOCERA AVX with a Platinum-level 2022 TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Award, and we are very grateful for the consistency of the outstanding annual performance that has warranted this prestigious recognition," said Sam Sung, Vice President, Product and Supplier Marketing, TTI Asia. "The 2022 TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Award marks the fifth consecutive year that KYOCERA AVX has earned recognition in this prestigious program and represents an increasingly prosperous partnership between our companies."

"The KYOCERA AVX team, and especially the KYOCERA AVX Asia team, is very proud to have earned a TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Award for the fifth consecutive year. These prestigious awards recognize our unflagging commitment to providing peak performance, as well as our ability to consistently deliver on that intention, and it is an honor to once again have our hard work celebrated by one of our highly valued strategic partners," said Alex Schenkel, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at KYOCERA AVX. "Our team is committed to consistently exceeding quality performance standards and providing exemplary customer service, and we look forward to further strengthening our partnership with TTI Asia in 2023."

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs have established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical, and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Companies, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and TTI Semiconductor Group employ over 7,000 people in more than 133 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Globally, the company maintains over 2 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space housing over 850,000 component part numbers. For more information about TTI, visit www.tti.com.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

Pictured from left to right: William Chow, Supplier Marketing Director at TTI Asia; Kelvin Ong, General Manager of KYOCERA Asia Pacific; Alex Schenkel, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at KYOCERA AVX; Anthony Chan, President of TTI Asia; Kenji Asami, Deputy Senior Vice President of Global Sales at KYOCERA AVX; Stanley Sung, Vice President of Asia Sales at KYOCERA AVX; Sam Sung, Vice President of Product and Supplier Marketing at TTI Asia.

