New White Paper Examines Keys to Broad EV & Electrification Adoption by 2030

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Clean Energy Week is marked this week, a comprehensive white paper is being released today that assesses those issues it sees as pivotal to broad electric vehicle (EV) adoption and greater progress toward home and building electrification by 2030. The new paper, Electrification2030 , was produced by the Electrification Institute, recently established by Qmerit , North America's leading installer of home and business EV chargers and other clean energy technologies.

Among the crucial issues the white paper addresses:

How do we make electrification more affordable?

How can electrification succeed in the face of shortages of qualified electricians?

How do we ensure public charging reliability and build public confidence in public charging?

What is a nano and micro-grid, and how will they underpin the electrification infrastructure?

What is a Virtual Power Plant (VPP) and why will it be critical to a more robust grid?

The white paper also unveils new, heretofore publicly unreleased, national data from EV Connect pinpointing the specific reasons for public charger failure — further supporting the urgent need for new efforts to boost public charger reliability — and new unreleased Qmerit data on home EV battery and solar installations, disaggregated by U.S. states (see accompanying graphics).

Breaking the usual mold for a white paper, Electrification2030 includes authored perspective pieces from executives at GM Energy, JLL, Schneider Electric and Wheels, and from leading labor market and workforce management expert Haig R. Nalbantian. The perspective pieces, written exclusively for the white paper, tackle a range of pressing EV and clean-energy issues.

"By presenting our point of service-field learnings and insights within this paper, we believe we can contribute positively to the discourse on the very complex EV charging ecosystem. The overarching rationale is to drive the myriad industry stakeholders to embrace a common set of desired outcomes that will enhance the customer experience and address industry weaknesses that are an inevitable growing pain of a nascent industry," said Qmerit Founder and CEO Tracy K. Price.

"We need less opportunism and more altruism and collaboration across the spectrum of market participants," Price added. "If we're to realize substantial progress by 2030 in transitioning to a clean-energy electric grid and a net-zero emission economy, coherence and cohesion must become the norm, ideally free of political and ideological blinders."

"The stakes are high because, ultimately, we're all stakeholders for the generations to come."

