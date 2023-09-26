Odlum Brown Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Debra Doucette, President and Chief Executive Officer of Odlum Brown, and members of Odlum Brown's Senior Leadership and Research teams, joined Teri Renaud, Head of Sales, Datalinx, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market in celebration of Odlum Brown's 100th anniversary.

Odlum Brown is a full-service, independent investment firm celebrating 100 years of helping clients achieve their financial goals. Through disciplined investment advice, objective research and value-added financial planning services, Odlum Brown offers an exceptional experience to grow and preserve clients' wealth. With $18 billion in assets under management and six branches, this client-focused firm is recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange