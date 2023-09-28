HiBob Surpasses 100+ Tech Partners Elevating Productivity & Efficiencies to New Heights for Customers

Empowering HR Pros with Choice and Fueling Business Success

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob , the company behind HR platform Bob is excited to announce a tremendous achievement in its journey of transformation and growth, with the recent addition of its 102th tech partner. Bob now integrates with manifold tech solutions that cover the entire employee lifecycle providing integrations that power optimal efficiency across an organization without compromising data security, visibility, or governance.

HiBob celebrates 100+ tech partner milestone (PRNewswire)

Bob is an essential digital tool for globally distributed organizations, seamlessly integrating with a range of tech solutions. From applicant tracking to benefits administration and cross-company collaboration, Bob streamlines processes, providing a unified platform for all employees, regardless of location or time zone. This ensures efficient operations and a centralized source of information for the organization.

HiBob's dedication to enhancing HR capabilities is exemplified by their extensive marketplace of integrated tech partners. This achievement signifies a collaborative effort to revolutionize HR operations and elevate the functionality of the Bob platform.

"The integration of these carefully curated tech partners ensures that HR professionals using HiBob have access to a plethora of specialized solutions at their fingertips. This leads to enhanced efficiency, streamlined processes, and ultimately, elevated employee experiences. Each partner brings a unique offering to the table, creating a synergy that empowers HR teams to tailor their strategies, adapt to changing landscapes, and stay ahead in the race for talent', says Yoav Gur, VP Business Development at HiBob.

This achievement strengthens HiBob's growth potential, offering new opportunities for expansion and innovation. It reflects a strategic focus on not just technological advancement, but also on creating value for users and stakeholders in their journey.

About HiBob

HiBob is at the forefront of HR innovation, transforming the way organizations operate in the modern world of work with its award-winning HCM 'Bob'. HiBob's modular approach supports multinational companies with agile technology and robust analytics for distributed workforces, enhancing hiring, talent retention, upskilling, and employee experience.

More than 3,500 global businesses serving hundreds of thousands employees worldwide - including The Josh Bersin Company, The&Partnership, and VaynerMedia - appreciate its ease of use, high configurability and the ability to customize based on business requirements.

For more information about HiBob, visit www.hibob.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234312/HiBob.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HiBob