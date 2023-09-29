The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Celebrates Float Out of Much-Anticipated Second Yacht, Ilma

The latest ultra-luxury superyacht enters the water for the first time at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, moving one step closer to its debut in 2024

SAINT-NAZAIRE, France, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection marked a significant construction milestone with the successful float out of its next superyacht, Ilma, at Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. This traditional maritime celebration brought together senior leadership and shipbuilders in anticipation of Ilma touching water for the first time, signifying the commencement of its next phase of construction in preparation for its maiden voyage in 2024.

The float out event was attended by company leadership from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection including Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and CEO, and Ernesto Fara, President and CFO. Also present were representatives from Chantiers de l'Atlantique, including Laurent Castaing, General Manager, and Arnaud Le Joncour, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

As part of the float out, the yacht's dry dock was filled with water overnight, then moved to an outfitting dock where it will remain for the rest of its build leading to sea trials in April and start of its first season. Now afloat, final-stage construction will focus on completing interiors, fixtures, and fittings for suites, restaurants, and other public spaces that will welcome guests to experience a new journey of discovery at sea in just less than a year.

"As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we are immensely proud of the dedication and craftsmanship by all those involved in the construction of Ilma," remarked Jim Murren. "We are thrilled to have partnered with the team at Chantiers de l'Atlantique and are excited to enter the next stage of construction and outfitting in anticipation of the yacht's inaugural journey next year, expanding our fleet and vision within the ultra-luxury space."

Ilma, meaning "water" in Maltese, will be the second newbuild superyacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Measuring 790-feet, the yacht will feature 224 airy, light-filled suites, all with private terraces, and will accommodate up to 448 passengers. Paving the way for a new era of cruising, this brand extension introduces an entirely unique experience at sea, illustrating the ongoing commitment to innovative luxury travel experiences from The Ritz-Carlton. Ilma will offer expansive public spaces and will have one of the highest space ratios at sea, ensuring an exceptional journey.

The onboard experience will reflect the unparalleled lifestyle and legendary service for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is recognized, including state-of-the-art technology, five distinct dining venues, and a Ritz-Carlton Spa®. Delivering thoughtfully curated itineraries and unforgettable journeys for guests, Ilma will join the company's first yacht Evrima in visiting the most coveted destinations in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, with select ports of call in Central America and South America, depending on the season.

The yacht's sleek and graceful exterior design, expertly crafted by Helsinki-based design studio Aivan, draws inspiration from the elegant aesthetics of private yacht design. Interiors will seamlessly blend warmth and sophistication with a relaxed atmosphere, showcasing modern craftsmanship and interior finishes imagined by AD Associates, a renowned London-based architectural and design firm, and award-winning lighting designer, DPA.

"We are thrilled to witness Ilma's float out. Ilma embodies Chantiers de l'Atlantique's dedication to ultra-luxury," expressed Arnaud Le Joncour. "This milestone marks the beginning of the next construction phase of outfitting. Drawing inspiration from Ilma's elegance, clean lines, and unique features, our teams are united in the pursuit of meeting the expectations of today's most discerning luxury travelers."

ILMA FAST FACTS Built Saint-Nazaire, France (2024) Length 790 Feet (241 Meters) Gross Tonnage 46,750 GT Decks 11 Suites 224 Guests 448 Crew 374 Crew-to-Guest Ratio 1 to 1.2 Guest-to-Space Ratio 1 to 104.3 Itineraries Mediterranean & Caribbean

About The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Designed to combine the luxury lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton® with the casual freedom of a yachting vacation, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers bespoke voyages in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Central America. Calling on unique and distinguished destinations, voyages typically span five to ten nights with more overnight calls, an all-inclusive onboard journey, and curated excursions ashore.

Its inaugural yacht, Evrima, embarked on its maiden voyage in October 2022. Measuring 624 feet in length, Evrima features 149 airy suites across various categories, each with a private terrace, creating a relaxed, casually elegant ambiance for up to 298 guests. Continuing the fleet's expansion, two new superyachts boasting among the highest space ratios per guest at sea, Ilma and Luminara, are slated to set sail in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Spanning 790 feet, Ilma will offer 224 spacious, light-filled suites of varying categories, accommodating up to 448 guests. Slated to make its 2025 debut, Luminara will join Ilma and Evrima on voyages to secluded harbors and iconic cities. Reflective of The Ritz-Carlton on land, each yacht features personalized service, elevated dining experiences, and exclusive amenities.

Private charter options are also available, allowing guests to craft a truly tailored journey. For more information, visit http://www.ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.

About Chantiers de l'Atlantique

Thanks to the expertise of its teams and its network of subcontractors, combined with top industrial technology, Chantiers de l'Atlantique is a key leader in the design, integration, testing and precise delivery of cruise ships, naval vessels, electrical substations for offshore wind farms and fleet services. The company is a pioneer in the challenges of tomorrow. Through research and development, Chantiers de l'Atlantique offers ships the highest environmental performance as well as equipment for offshore wind farms, making it a major player in global energy transition. For more information, visit chantiers-atlantique.com.

