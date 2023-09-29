Syndax to Announce Topline Results from Pivotal AUGMENT-101 Trial of Revumenib in Relapsed/Refractory KMT2Ar Acute Leukemia and Host an Investor Call on October 2, 2023

Syndax to Announce Topline Results from Pivotal AUGMENT-101 Trial of Revumenib in Relapsed/Refractory KMT2Ar Acute Leukemia and Host an Investor Call on October 2, 2023

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast to share topline results from the pivotal AUGMENT-101 trial in patients with relapsed/refractory KMT2Ar acute leukemia on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: SNDX0923

Domestic Dial-in Number: 800-590-8290

International Dial-in Number: 240-690-8800

Live webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/syndax/events/Kwl396.cfm

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call and will be available for 90 days following the call.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

sklahre@syndax.com

Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G

View original content:

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.