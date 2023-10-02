FDA approves Rivfloza™ for children ≥9 years old and adults living with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), a rare genetic condition

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RivflozaTM (nedosiran) injection 80 mg, 128 mg, or 160 mg, a once-monthly subcutaneous ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapy, to lower urinary oxalate levels in children 9 years of age and older and adults with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) and relatively preserved kidney function.1

Primary hyperoxaluria (PH) is a rare genetic disease that causes overproduction of oxalate by the liver that is estimated to affect 1 in 38,600 individuals worldwide.2 PH1 is the most clinically prevalent (roughly ~80% of PH patients) and severe of the three subtypes of PH.3 PH1 is a progressive metabolic disorder that primarily affects the kidneys and can lead to progressive kidney damage.2 In the U.S., it is estimated that over 2,000 people are living with PH1.4

"The FDA approval of RivflozaTM builds on Novo Nordisk's legacy of advancing research, fostering innovation and creating strategic partnerships to expand treatment options in rare diseases," said Blandine Lacroix, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Rare Disease at Novo Nordisk Inc. "We are committed to driving change on behalf of people living with rare diseases and helping address the significant unmet needs of the PH1 community. We look forward to making our first RNAi treatment available to people living with PH1 and the healthcare professionals partnering on their care."

This approval is based on the results of the pivotal phase 2 PHYOXTM2 clinical trial and interim data from the ongoing phase 3 PHYOXTM3 extension study.1 PHYOXTM2 met its primary endpoint, showing that patients treated with RivflozaTM achieved a marked reduction from baseline in 24 hour-urinary oxalate (Uox) excretion from Day 90 to Day 180.1,5 The percent change from baseline in 24-hour Uox was measured using an area under the curve (AUC) analysis. The least-squares (LS) mean between group difference of AUC 24-hour Uox was 4976 (95% CI: 2803, 7149; p<0.0001), which was significant between the RivflozaTM and placebo groups over the 90 days.1 The most common adverse reaction (reported in ≥20% of patients) is injection site reactions.1 Interim results from the PHYOXTM3 extension study showed reductions in 24-hour Uox excretion were maintained in the 13 patients with PH1 who had received an additional six months of treatment with RivflozaTM.1

"RNA interference is a proven treatment approach for individuals with PH1. With the approval of RivflozaTM, we now have a novel treatment that lowers oxalate production safely and effectively," said Dr. David S. Goldfarb, MD Clinical Chief, Nephrology division, NYU Langone Medical Center and Professor of Medicine and Physiology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "Using the GalXC™ RNAi platform, RivflozaTM targets the liver-specific lactate dehydrogenase enzyme, which is the final step of oxalate production in PH1."

Reflecting on the approval of RivflozaTM and its potential impact, Kim Hollander, Executive Director, Oxalosis & Hyperoxaluria Foundation, said, "We appreciate Novo Nordisk's commitment to rare disease and welcome the addition of RivflozaTM as a new treatment option that provides those 9 and older living with PH1 and their loved ones with more choices when working with their healthcare professional to select what treatment pathway is best for them."

RivflozaTM, the first RNAi therapeutic by Novo Nordisk, was developed using the proprietary GalXCTM RNAi technology platform. RivflozaTM is designed to inhibit the expression of liver enzyme lactate dehydrogenase, a liver enzyme that catalyzes the final common step in the glyoxylate metabolism pathway which leads to the oxalate overproduction in patients with PH1.

RivflozaTM was developed by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. which was acquired by Novo Nordisk in 2021. Novo Nordisk plans to make RivflozaTM available for eligible patients in early 2024.

What is RivflozaTM?

RivflozaTM (nedosiran) injection 80 mg, 128 mg, or 160 mg is a prescription medicine used to lower urinary oxalate levels in children 9 years of age and older and adults with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) and relatively preserved kidney function.

It is not known if RivflozaTM is safe and effective in children younger than 9 years of age.

Important Safety Information

What are the possible side effects of RivflozaTM?

The most common side effects of RivflozaTM include injection site reactions, such as reddening, pain, bruising, rash, or dimple at the site of injection.

Please click here for Prescribing Information.

About the PHYOX™2 & PHYOX™3 studies

PHYOXTM2 was a pivotal, randomized, double-blind trial comparing RivflozaTM and placebo in patients with primary hyperoxaluria (PH)1 or PH2 and an eGFR ≥30 mL/min/1.73 m2.5,6 Too few PH2 patients were enrolled to evaluate efficacy in the PH2 population, therefore, RivflozaTM is only indicated for patients with PH1.5,6 In the PHYOXTM2 study, 35 patients with PH1 or PH2 received either RivflozaTM (n=23) or placebo (n=12) once monthly for six months.5,6 The primary endpoint of PHYOXTM2 was the percent change from baseline in 24-hour urinary oxalate (Uox) excretion as measured by area under the curve (AUC) from Day 90 to Day 180.5,6

The PHYOXTM3 study is an ongoing long-term, multidose, open-label, extension trial designed to further evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of monthly subcutaneous nedosiran in individuals who completed a previous PHYOXTM trial.7

About primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1)

Primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) is a subtype of primary hyperoxalurias (PH), a family of rare, autosomal recessive genetic disorders of hepatic glyoxylate metabolism. The three genetically different subtypes of PH (PH1, PH2, and PH3) each have a distinct enzyme deficiency that causes an abnormal increase in glyoxylate levels. Glyoxylate is converted to the metabolic end-product oxalate by hepatic lactate dehydrogenase (LDH). Oxalate is normally filtered by the kidneys, but in case of excessive levels as occurs in PH (hyperoxaluria) the oxalate will precipitate with calcium to form calcium oxalate crystals in the renal tubules and kidneys. This ultimately leads to the formation of kidney stones and/or nephrocalcinosis, and may lead to chronic kidney damage. Genetic studies suggest approximately 1 in 38,600 individuals are affected by PH worldwide, and researchers believe a large portion of cases go undiagnosed.2 PH1 is the most clinically prevalent (roughly ~80% of PH patients) and severe of the three subtypes of PH.3

About RivflozaTM

RivflozaTM (nedosiran) injection, developed by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a once-monthly subcutaneous ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapy indicated to lower urinary oxalate levels in children 9 years of age and older and adults with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) and relatively preserved kidney function, e.g., eGFR ≥30 mL/min/1.73 m2.1 Utilizing Novo Nordisk's proprietary GalXCTM RNAi technology platform, RivflozaTM is designed to inhibit the expression of liver enzyme lactate dehydrogenase, that catalyzes the final common step in the glyoxylate metabolism pathway which leads to the oxalate overproduction in patients with PH1.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that has been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and production and research facilities in seven states, Novo Nordisk employs nearly 6,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

