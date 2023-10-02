imPRESS by KISS Products Inc. Enters Metaverse for the First Time for an imPRESS Beauty Virtual Experience

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products Inc is entering the metaverse with the launch of imPRESS Beauty Virtual Island Resort Experience. imPRESS Beauty from KISS Products Inc., the world's leader in professional quality nail and lash products, has partnered with ByondXr, a 3D Virtual Commerce Platform, to build a virtual experience like no other, is now live.

(PRNewswire)

The imPRESS Beauty Press & Go oasis is the brand's first foray into the metaverse, allowing consumers an unparalleled passport to a luxurious virtual beach resort, where they can explore products, gain valuable information, play games, and earn exclusive offers and discounts through a digitalized, immersive, and interactive online shopping experience.

What started over a decade ago as imPRESS Press-On Manicure - a no glue needed press-on nail - has since expanded with the introduction of imPRESS Falsies - the first no-glue needed, one-step false lash and the launch of imPRESS Press-On Pedicure earlier this year. The brand continues to revolutionize the beauty industry with its groundbreaking technology and is now expanding that technology digitally.

"2023 has been a year of expansion for the imPRESS portfolio," says Annette DeVita-Goldstein, SVP Global Marketing. "Not only have we launched exciting, game changing new products this year, but this summer we brought the island's beach vibe to New York City with the brand's first-ever pop-up experience. Now, the we are bringing a virtual island resort to our customers via an interactive metaverse experience."

imPRESS Beauty Virtual Island Resort features three VIP zones to explore each product line - Manicure, Pedicure and Falsies. When first entering the virtual island resort users are greeted by Janene Mascarella, Editor-in-Chief of Beauty.Tips by KISS, in the resort lobby. Users are then encouraged to explore each VIP zone - the mani suite with walk in closet, pedi cabana and lash salon/spa. In each zone, you can play an interactive game to unlock prizes and shop the products.

Noam Levavi, Co-Founder & CEO of ByondXR, states, "Our partnership with KISS is breaking new ground in the digital commerce landscape. We've created a vibrant and interactive beach resort experience where users can step into the virtual cabana, snap a 'selfie' using AI-powered Avatar, and instantly share this memorable photo online, linking back to the entire experience. It doesn't stop there – we've also engaged users with playful memory games and insightful video quizzes. KISS, being the innovator with its 'no glue' press-on nails and lashes, perfectly aligns with our drive for innovation. This collaboration is elevating the online shopping experience into an immersive, interactive, and unforgettable journey."

The imPRESS Beauty Virtual Island Resort will be accessible via impressbeauty.com and live for one year.

To experience imPRESS Beauty's Virtual Island Resort visit: https://www.impressbeauty.com/pages/metaverse

Follow us on Instagram @impressbeauty

ABOUT IMPRESS BEAUTY

KISS Products Inc. launched imPRESS Press-On Manicure over a decade ago and it quickly became the #1 brand in the KISS portfolio thanks to its easy, NO GLUE application and trendy, fashion-forward styles. Since 2012, imPRESS Press-On Manicure has been revolutionizing the beauty industry with DIY manicures and pedicures that are quick, foolproof, flawlessly beautiful. Most recently, the brand brought this same breakthrough, no glue needed, press-on and go technology to the lash category with (award-winning) imPRESS Press-On Falsies, for the most convenient lash application yet. The easy, one-step process is perfect for lash beginners and experts alike, leaving no mess and no mistakes. For salon quality manicures, pedicures, and lashes, just press on & go!

About ByondXR:

ByondXR is an award-winning retail-tech company, reshaping virtual commerce with its advanced XR-Commerce platform for immersive stores and showrooms. Committed to elevating the virtual presence of global brands and retailers, ByondXR crafts immersive virtual stores and showrooms that captivate consumers and drive impactful results. Adaptable across diverse industries—including fashion, retail, automotive, and luxury—ByondXR's platform tailors solutions to specific market needs, offering features such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Try-Ons (VTOs), AI-driven personalization, and intuitive Space Editor tools. With a global reach spanning 35 countries and available in 21 languages, ByondXR is reshaping e-commerce, empowering businesses to elevate customer engagement, solve deep pain points, and achieve significant growth.

imPRESS-Beauty Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE imPRESS Beauty