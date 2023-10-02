Ispire Technology Inc.'s CFO Daniel Machock to Present at 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in vapor technology, is pleased to announce that Chief Financial Officer Daniel Machock will be presenting at the 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI. The event is set for October 3-5, 2023, at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Presentation Details

Chief Financial Officer Daniel Machock will lead a presentation from 11:30 AM - 11:55 AM ET on Wednesday, October 4, providing insights into Ispire's financial outlook and key growth drivers.

Additional Highlights

Availability for private 1-on-1 discussions with interested parties is scheduled.

A live stream of the presentation will be accessible for virtual attendees.

Engage Virtually or In-Person

Those interested in scheduling 1-on-1 discussions or seeking additional information can do so by reaching out to Investor Relations at ir@ispiretechnology.com. A live stream link for the presentation will also be provided for those who wish to attend virtually.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license from a related party more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Russia) primarily through our distribution network. Ispire's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire currently sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the United States, and it recently commenced marketing activities in Canada and Europe, primarily in the European Union.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: the Company's business strategies, the ability of the Company to market to the Ispire ONE™, Ispire ONE™'s success if meeting its goals, the ability of its customers to derive the anticipated benefits of the Ispire ONE™ and the success of their products on the markets; the Ispire ONE™ proving to be safe, and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Ispire's Form 10-K annual report for the year ended June 30, 2023 and any subsequent filings which Ispire makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in the press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Contact

For more information, kindly contact:

Investor Relations

Sherry Zheng

718.213.7386

ir@ispiretechnology.com

