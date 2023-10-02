TimelyCare is a Two-Time Merit Award Winner in Technology

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, has once again been recognized as a "Gold" winner in the Merit Awards for Technology.

Merit Awards Gold for TimelyCare in the HealthTech category (PRNewswire)

For a second consecutive year, Merit Awards has honored TimelyCare with a Gold ribbon for excellence in HealthTech.

"It is an honor to be recognized again in the HealthTech industry for the incredible ways TimelyCare continues to impact college students' mental health in pursuit of our vision to empower students to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives," Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare, said. "I am incredibly grateful to our innovative and passionate team, as well as the hundreds of college and university partners who turn to TimelyCare more than anyone else to fuel student success by improving health and well-being across their campuses."

TimelyCare has been recognized repeatedly for leadership, growth and innovation:

Innovation and Quality: The MedTech Breakthrough Awards named TimelyCare the " Best Virtual Care Platform ," and Inc. called it " Best in Business " for Mental Health Advocacy. D CEO Magazine has honored the company for " Innovation in Healthcare " and " Achievement in Innovation ." TimelyCare is also a finalist for D CEO's 2023 Excellence in Healthcare Awards " Outstanding Mental Health Collaboration " alongside campus partners at Texas State University and University of Texas Systems. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards named TimelyCare the "," and Inc. called it "" for Mental Health Advocacy. D CEO Magazine has honored the company for "" and "." TimelyCare is also a finalist for D CEO's 2023 Excellence in Healthcare Awards "" alongside campus partners atandSystems.

Revenue and growth: In addition to the recognition by Tech Titans , for the second consecutive year, Inc. ranked TimelyCare the fastest-growing private company in Fort Worth . TimelyCare demonstrated significant three-year revenue growth from 2019-2022, finding itself as the No. 10 fastest-growing private company in DFW, No. 19 in Texas and No. 21 in the health services sector. In addition to the recognition by, for the second consecutive year,ranked TimelyCare the fastest-growing private company in. TimelyCare demonstrated significant three-year revenue growth from 2019-2022, finding itself as the No. 10 fastest-growing private company in DFW, No. 19 inand No. 21 in the health services sector.

Leadership: TimelyCare CEO Luke Hejl was a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Southwest award by Ernst & Young LLP. Fort Worth Inc. named him " 2022 Entrepreneur of Excellence ." He was also named among the " Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2022 " by Technology Innovators. Luke has appeared on the lists of top business leaders in the DFW area, including "Future 50," " Fort Worth 400" and " Dallas 500". TimelyCare CEO Luke Hejl was a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Southwest award by Ernst & Young LLP. Fort Worth Inc. named him "." He was also named among the "" by Technology Innovators. Luke has appeared on the lists of top business leaders in the DFW area, including "Future 50," "400" and "500".

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, serving more than two million students at 300 campuses nationwide. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare pioneered the first telehealth solution built exclusively for higher education, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. Today its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of campus resources and empowers student success.

