Caught on Camera: When Millions Disappear in an Instant

David Jeremiah Launches New Teaching Series and Book

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of people go missing every day, and an average of 150 species have disappeared forever. Occasionally, these disappearances make the news, and millions take notice, but most of these disappearances impact only a handful of people. However, there is a day that has been predicted for thousands of years when a disappearance will occur that is so great the whole world will take notice.

"While we talk about the Rapture, we often don't know much about it. There is so much fascinating information."

This fall, Dr. David Jeremiah, founder and host of Turning Point broadcast ministry, is launching a new teaching series and book, The Great Disappearance. This series looks at the Rapture of the Church but is not a series of doom and gloom, scare tactics, or sensationalism by setting dates. It is one of hope and joy.

"While we talk about the Rapture, we often don't know much about it. There is so much fascinating information. It's the blessed hope, the great expectation, the promise of the Lord," said Dr. Jeremiah.

As the campaign unfolds this October, Dr. Jeremiah's production company will launch PerhapsToday.org . The site will be anchored by a series of pre-enactment videos created and produced by the same team that brought Why the Nativity? to 27 million viewers last Christmas. This realistic "caught on camera" user-generated footage is aimed at grabbing the viewers' attention and curiosity through thought-provoking pre-enactment video clips depicting the moment of the Rapture.

When the Rapture occurs, the world will capture the moment—cellphones, security cameras, law enforcement body cams, dash cams, and doorbell cams will all bear witness to the great disappearance. Whether you believe the end of the world is an "if" scenario or a "when" scenario, it is a scenario that sparks conversation. It is a fascinating and often mysterious subject which compels many to ask: What will it be like? These questions are part of the reason Dr. Jeremiah embarked on this new series.

"I pray that anyone who engages with this new series finds inspiration and motivation to live with a greater purpose as we reach the world with this urgent message. We must teach these things to our children and grandchildren and share them with others," said Dr. Jeremiah.

If the Perhaps Today campaign is the launching point for conversations, the book, the broadcast series, and the additional resources and content surrounding The Great Disappearance are the backbones of understanding a topic often shrouded in mystery and scare tactics. Presented in a way that offers fascinating glimpses of hope, powerful prophetic text, and promises from God, this new series and the campaign surrounding it help audiences view the world with hope as God's plan unfolds and the world awaits the next event on His prophetic calendar.

The Perhaps Today website is live now; viewers can watch over a dozen pre-enactment scenarios. The Great Disappearance will air on national television throughout October and November and on radio throughout October. The book and additional study resources are available via DavidJeremiah.org now.

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With more than 40 years of ministry and 'just getting started,' his teaching has led to the creation of the Prophecy Academy , OVERCOMER, Airship Genesis , PASSAGES, and Why the Nativity? , to name a few.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

Perhaps Today Pre-enactment Still--The Church (PRNewswire)

Dr. David Jeremiah teaching The Great Disappearance (PRNewswire)

Campaign Logo (PRNewswire)

Perhaps Today--Coast to Coast Man on the Street Interviews (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Turning Point) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Turning Point Ministries