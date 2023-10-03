NEWMAN'S OWN®, INC. DEBUTS NEW AND IMPROVED PASTA SAUCE RECIPES

The new, carefully crafted recipes feature a flavorful blend of more premium ingredients while staying true to Newman's Own mission to give away 100% of profits

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman's Own, Inc., the radically good food and beverage company founded by late actor, racecar driver, and philanthropist, Paul Newman, today announced that as part of its Radically Good brand refresh, it is debuting new and improved recipes for its line of pasta sauces, including Marinara, Tomato & Basil, Sockarooni, Roasted Garlic and Fire Roasted Tomato, as well as Organic Marinara, Organic Tomato & Basil and Organic Olive Oil, Basil & Garlic. With a commitment to providing exceptional flavors while upholding the company's philanthropic mission of giving away 100% of profits to help kids through the Newman's Own Foundation, these improved recipes are sure to tantalize taste buds and elevate pasta dishes to a whole new level.

The new, carefully crafted recipes feature a flavorful blend of more premium ingredients, including carrot for the perfect amount of added sweetness and more garlic, onion, and premium Italian-style herbs and spices for added flavor. Newman's Own Organic Pasta Sauces use certified organic ingredients including diced tomatoes, onions, garlic, and olive oil. All Newman's Own Pasta Sauces are made with mindful ingredients, no added sugar, and zero trans fats.

"Newman's Own remains committed to Paul Newman's vision of 'giving it all away,' while making sure that our products not only do good, but taste great," said Nicole Malcolm-Manyara, Chief Marketing Officer of Newman's Own, Inc. "We are excited to unveil improved pasta sauce recipes as part of our ongoing brand refresh and expect that the bold flavors will satisfy both new and loyal consumers looking for a delicious, quick, easy, and high-quality sauce for their next meal."

With the new recipes, Newman's Own stays true to its mission of making great-tasting, high quality food and beverages and giving away 100% of profits to help kids through the Newman's Own Foundation. Newman's Own Pasta Sauces are available now in retailers nationwide for $3.49 per 24 oz. jar and $4.59 per organic 23.5 oz. jar. For additional information and to find products in a store near you, visit NewmansOwn.com or follow the brand on Instagram @NewmansOwn.

About Newman's Own, Inc.

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high-quality food and beverage products for families and their pets. Products include salad dressings, pasta sauces, frozen pizza, salsa, refrigerated drinks, cookies, popcorn, and olive oil as well as dog treats. Newman's Own, Inc., continues Paul Newman's founding commitment to "give it all away," with 100% of its profits going to Newman's Own Foundation, which helps children who face adversity.

