Vumetric PTaaS Platform now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide can now gain access to Vumetric PTaaS platform to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to efficiently procure and manage penetration testing projects.

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vumetric Cybersecurity, a leading provider of penetration testing services, is proud to announce that its Penetration Testing as-a-Service (PTaaS) platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This ground-breaking platform presents a streamlined approach to conducting penetration testing, harnessing the robust security, scalability, and agility of the Azure cloud platform.

The Vumetric PTaaS platform revolutionizes the penetration testing process with self-service capabilities, allowing organizations to schedule and oversee cybersecurity assessment projects at their convenience. Its intuitive, interactive reporting provides a comprehensive overview of identified risks and recommended remediation strategies. Stakeholders can effortlessly access results, monitor improvements over time, and analyze project outcomes, making the PTaaS platform the go-to solution for modernizing penetration testing project management.

"The PTaaS platform is a testament to our commitment to customer success, designed for organizations aiming to streamline cybersecurity assessments without compromising quality," said Alex Cote, VP of Operations at Vumetric. "By integrating with Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we deliver a scalable solution for organizations of all sizes, simplifying the traditional onboarding process."

Vumetric's PTaaS platform is driven by an accomplished team of certified pentesters. Leveraging their comprehensive industry knowledge, recognized testing methodologies, and real-world hacking techniques, they identify vulnerabilities that automated tools might overlook, ensuring a thorough security assessment. Furthermore, the Vumetric PTaaS platform enables organizations to efficiently comply with industry regulations and standards, offering clear, concise reports and official attestations for efficient and low-overhead compliance reporting (e.g., SOC2, PCI-DSS, ISO27001, HIPAA).

About Vumetric Cybersecurity

Founded in 2007, Vumetric is an ISO9001 certified company specializing in penetration testing and cybersecurity assessment services. Vumetric's team of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals has delivered world-class security assessments to organizations of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies.

