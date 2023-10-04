CereTax's Intelligent Sales Tax Solution Is Now Fully Integrated with Datagate's Cutting-Edge Telecom Billing Platform

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereTax, the intelligent sales tax solution, and Datagate, the cutting-edge telecom billing solution for Managed Service Providers, are excited to announce the seamless integration of their sales tax and telecom billing platforms. This collaboration gives communications businesses a comprehensive solution for tax calculation and billing that streamlines financial operations.

CereTax and Datagate's integration provides telecom businesses a comprehensive solution for billing and communications tax management. (PRNewswire)

CereTax's dynamic tax solution utilizes true-cloud microservices allowing for an always-on platform with lightning-fast reporting and the ability to hyperscale to meet any throughput — without timeouts. The integration with Datagate's telecom billing platform gives customers a complete billing and taxation solution, providing businesses with a competitive edge in today's complex financial landscape.

Key benefits of the CereTax-Datagate integration include:

Customizable Solutions: This combined solution can be tailored to meet the unique tax requirements of telecommunications businesses, giving flexibility to companies in one of the most complex regulatory sectors.

Real-Time Accuracy: By harnessing real-time data, CereTax ensures precise tax calculations, eliminating rate issues and the need for manual adjustments, which are often needed with other systems.

Integrated Telecom Billing: With integrations into popular MSP software such as ConnectWise, Autotask, HaloPSA, Kaseya and QuickBooks, Datagate simplifies the complex tasks of telecom billing, enabling Service Providers to effortlessly tap into an additional monthly revenue source with minimal disruption to existing workflows.

Effortless Tax Compliance: The integration ensures that businesses stay up to date with the latest tax laws and regulations, reducing the risk of errors and penalties.

Enhanced Efficiency: Automation of the billing and tax calculation processes minimizes time-consuming tasks, allowing businesses to focus their time and resources on other core business functions.

"By combining our expertise in tax management with Datagate's proven billing capabilities, we are empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of taxation without draining valuable time and resources." said Brent Reeves, CRO of CereTax.

"Our collaboration with CereTax underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that simplify operational challenges for Service Providers selling telecom services." said Mark Loveys, CEO of Datagate.

The integration of CereTax's sales tax solution into Datagate's billing platform marks a significant step forward for the telecom industry. Businesses can now access a comprehensive suite of tools to manage their billing while staying compliant with ever-changing tax regulations.

For more information about CereTax's integration with Datagate, check out this link or contact us at info@ceretax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CereTax, Inc.