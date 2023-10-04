Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America - 2023 Winners

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Healthiest Employers® names the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America award, comprising regional applicants of various sizes, locations, and industries.
Each company included on the list participated in the Healthiest Employers assessment process. The categories, scoring, and benchmarking were formed with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, wellness, and business communities.
The Healthiest Employers assessment is scored and powered by Springbuk, a health intelligence platform, in a "Rubric style" on a 1-100 scale. The assessment comprises six categories of yes/no, multiple choice, and short answer questions, with each question totaling .25-3 points. To qualify for the national award, applicants are also scored based on an additional section called "the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America," which scores the applicant's essays and asks additional questions related to chronic conditions and workplace health. Learn more about the scoring methodology at healthiestemployers.com/resources/methodology.
Since 2009, Healthiest Employers has been the leading recognition program for employee wellness. Today, we currently host award ceremonies in over 45 regions across the country and applicants are not only eligible for local recognition, but also have the chance to earn a spot on the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. This national award takes the highest-scoring applicants from all locations, company sizes, and industries. Learn more at healthiestemployers.com.
1. BankUnited, N.A. – Miami Lakes, Florida
2. The Starr Group – Greenfield, Wisconsin
3. Harris Health System – Bellaire, Texas
4. One AZ Credit Union – Phoenix
5. National Association of Insurance Commissioners – Kansas City, Missouri
6. Boulder County – Boulder, Colorado
7. CNO Financial Group – Carmel, Indiana
8. Northwell Health – Lake Success, New York
9. Wake County – Raleigh, North Carolina
10. City of Douglasville – Douglasville, Georgia
11. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital – Memphis
12. Garver – North Little Rock, Arkansas
13. Bean Automotive – Miami
14. Gamber-Johnson LLC – Stevens Point, Wisconsin
15. Royal Caribbean Group – Miami
16. Quanta Services – Houston
17. Randolph County Government – Asheboro, North Carolina
18. City of Acworth – Acworth, Georgia
19. Shamrock Foods Company – Phoenix
20. Riverside Healthcare – Kankakee, Illinois
21. Premier – Charlotte
22. SmartPractice – Phoenix
23. Northwest Permanente PC – Portland, Oregon
24. Cubic Corporation – San Diego
25. Delta Dental of Kansas – Wichita
26. Lane County – Eugene, Oregon
27. Baylor College of Medicine – Houston
28. TLC Engineering Solutions – Orlando
29. METRO – Houston
30. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center/UPMC Health Plan – Pittsburgh
31. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City – Kansas City, Missouri
32. Treasury Wine Estates – Napa, California
33. Witham Health Services – Lebanon, Indiana
34. PeaceHealth – Vancouver, Washington
35. The Resource Center – Jamestown, New York
36. Orlando Utilities Commission – Orlando
37. City of Charlotte – Charlotte
38. Broward County Government – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
39. U-Haul International – Phoenix
40. Phoenix Children's Hospital – Phoenix
41. Permanente Dental Associates, P.C. – Portland, Oregon
42. City of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, Arizona
43. Atrium Health – Charlotte
44. Johnson Kendall & Johnson – Newtown, Pennsylvania
45. Excela Health – Greensburg, Pennsylvania
46. Louisville Metro Government – Louisville
47. CVS Health – Woonsocket, Rhode Island
48. City of Tucson – Tucson
49. Hitachi Astemo Americas – Sunbury, Ohio
50. Kitchell – Phoenix
51. American Express – New York
52. City of Alexandria – Alexandria, Virginia
53. Chevron – San Ramon, California
54. Cambia Health Solutions – Portland, Oregon
55. ZOLL Medical Corporation – Chelmsford, Massachusetts
56. BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona – Phoenix
57. Highmark Western and Northeastern New York – Lancaster, New York
58. Nelnet – Lincoln, Nebraska
59. City of Lebanon – Lebanon, Ohio
60. Orange County Library System – Orlando
61. City of Gastonia – Gastonia, North Carolina
62. Drexel University – Philadelphia
63. Lithia Motors, Inc. – Medford, Oregon
64. Cleveland County Government – Shelby, North Carolina
65. Jamestown Board of Public Utilities – Jamestown, New York
66. Bon Secours Mercy Health – Cincinnati
67. Bi-State Development – St. Louis
68. Cook Children's Hospital – Fort Worth
69. Eversource Energy – Westwood, Massachusetts
70. Faith Technologies Incorporated – Menasha, Wisconsin
71. Credigy – Norcross, Georgia
72. Phillips Edison and Company – Cincinnati
73. University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School – Worcester, Massachusetts
74. City of Cincinnati – Cincinnati
75. Midwestern University – Glendale, Arizona
76. Town of Gilbert – Gilbert, Arizona
77. Lincoln Financial Group – Radnor, Pennsylvania
78. AAA Northeast – Providence, Rhode Island
79. Koch Industries – Wichita, Kansas
80. Samaritan Health Services – Corvallis, Oregon
81. Syngenta – Greensboro, North Carolina
82. Rowan County Government – Salisbury, North Carolina
83. Iredell Health System – Statesville, North Carolina
84. Helen of Troy – El Paso, Texas
85. Compass Group USA – Charlotte
86. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport – DFW Airport, Texas
87. Higginbotham – Fort Worth
88. Durham County Government – Durham, North Carolina
89. Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors – Richardson, Texas
90. Qorvo – Greensboro, North Carolina
91. College of the Holy Cross – Worcester, Massachusetts
92. Children's Home Society of Florida – Orlando
93. AdventHealth – Altamonte Springs, Florida
94. Hess Corporation – Houston
95. NK Parts Industries – Sidney, Ohio
96. Ericsson – Plano, Texas
97. DriveTime Automotive – Tempe, Arizona
98. Port of Portland – Portland, Oregon
99. Rose Villa – Portland, Oregon
100. SAIF – Salem, Oregon
