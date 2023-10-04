mesur.io Confirms Key Advancements in Supply Chain Transparency during CBP Interoperability Standards Test

This test showcases the Earthstream™ Source-to-Customer Intelligence (SCI) platform, which will support more resilient supply chains and safer food systems.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mesur.io, a leading provider of traceability and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce its successful participation in the recent U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) interoperability standards testing . The test confirmed mesur.io's groundbreaking ability to enhance supply chain transparency by using its Earthstream Traceability API in tandem with the ongoing development of verifiable credentials standards.

Earthstream revolutionizes import information management and sharing to overcome a critical trade security hurdle.

The CBP and mesur.io partnership, established to develop advanced technology for mapping international food and agriculture imports, prioritizes modern security standards, ensuring compliance and verifiability to minimize shipping waste due to spoilage.

Using synthetic data generated to faithfully mimic real-world supply chain complexities, mesur.io 's Earthstream Traceability API demonstrated a simulated workflow involving the issuance of this data as verifiable credentials, initiation of a verifiable presentation exchange, and submission of those verifiable presentations to the provided CBP API endpoint.

As part of this demonstration, mesur.io utilized its Earthstream Mobile Application as a Digital Wallet, allowing farmers, importers, and other supply chain participants to create, manage, and securely submit verifiable operations data to the CBP Portal.

With the Earthstream Mobile App and Earthstream Traceability API, mesur.io presented the CBP with a revolutionary digital data pathway that overcomes the intricate technical challenges of managing and sharing import information across stakeholders.

Vincent Annunciato, CBP Director said "Our 2023 test created the possibility for more advancements. With bipartisan support, CBP will extend its commitment to global standards by evaluating its ability to verify the origin of transactions and issue credentials. The 2024 tests are a prelude to limited production for the five Silicon Valley Innovation Program projects (pipeline oil, steel, natural gas, e-commerce, and food safety) and the larger CBP modernization effort, the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) 2.0."

Liz Isley, Director of International Trade at mesur.io, added, "Our accomplishments in the CBP interoperability standards test are pivotal in creating a clear, efficient, and compliant global supply chain ecosystem. These standards, which clearly set the stage for continued advancements, act as a roadmap for smooth data exchange among diverse stakeholders, leading to reduced border delays, cost savings, and safer food for the public."

