NORTHSTAR ANESTHESIA HIRES EXPERIENCED HEALTH CARE FINANCIAL LEADER, GOLDIE GUPTA, AS NEW CFO

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, a leader in anesthesia care for hospitals across the country, today announced Goldie Gupta as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Gupta will oversee finance, accounting, and revenue cycle management for the company. She will help NorthStar grow in order to serve more patients and communities across the U.S. with the highest quality anesthesia care.

"Goldie has an impressive background in financial leadership and driving fiscal sustainability for health care companies. She is a deep expert in all aspects of health care finance and accounting and has a strong track record of developing teams and building scale," said NorthStar CEO Adam Spiegel. "I know she will be an asset to our excellent team in helping NorthStar continue the financial stability needed to best serve our patients."

Gupta has a wealth of experience in budget analysis and management, treasury, and revenue cycle, which she will bring to NorthStar Anesthesia. Gupta previously served as the CFO of Ovation Fertility, a mission-oriented health care services company, where she led the organization through rapid growth and transformation. She also worked as the CFO of Marquee Dental Partners and in FP&A and Accounting leadership roles at R1-RCM. She began her career in India where she was a partner at a public accounting firm. She is a CPA and Chartered Accountant and earned her Masters of Accountancy at Loyola University in Chicago.

"I am thrilled to join the talented leadership team at NorthStar Anesthesia," said Gupta. "I look forward to using my experience in the health care industry to accelerate NorthStar's growth while NorthStar clinicians continue providing outstanding patient care."

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 2,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 180 health care facilities to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

