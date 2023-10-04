Outreach Unveils AI Assist at Unleash 2023

Introduces new AI Assist capabilities across Sales Platform to empower GTM teams to unlock seller productivity, understand the real-time status of deals, and predictably forecast

SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNLEASH 2023 -- Outreach , the leading AI Sales Platform helping revenue organizations create better pipeline and close more deals, today unveiled powerful new AI Assist capabilities across its platform that will provide unprecedented visibility into the status of sequences, meetings, and deals so they can accelerate deals and deliver more revenue. The announcements were made at Outreach's customer event Unleash 2023, where more than one thousand people were in-person to hear how they can harness the power of AI to transform their go-to-market organizations and save time, effort, and energy.

"The integration of generative AI in Outreach isn't just an upgrade; it's a paradigm shift."

Manny Medina, Co-founder and CEO of Outreach, in his keynote introduced Outreach's vision for AI Assist and how companies can transform their go-to-market teams. "We are building the technology that enables sales leaders and their teams to be the best they can be in the moments that matter, allowing them to focus on winning more often. Outreach's AI Assist capabilities will be more than just writing your emails or calling out a forecast- it will be so pervasive that it will organize your day based on the highest value activities, tell us which deals to focus our time on, and what next steps to take. This future is inevitable - we know it - because we are building it."

"The integration of generative AI in Outreach isn't just an upgrade; it's a paradigm shift," said Deepak Seelam, Director of Global Sales Development at Worldpay, the world's largest payment processor. "Our sellers remain at the heart of every interaction. But now, with Outreach's AI innovations, they can be both efficient and uniquely creative. This isn't about replacing the human touch - it's about amplifying it."

Outreach unveiled several new capabilities across its AI Sales Platform , including three, new generative AI features:

Smart Meeting Assist drives improved AI-selling precision by automatically summarizing sales meetings, answering questions about what was discussed, and capturing next steps. Outreach's Kaia provides a response based on the discussion, allowing managers and sellers to de-risk deals and plan their next steps. Responses include deep links to the relevant timepoints in the call recording so users can jump directly into the meeting moment. The summary, questions, and answers are visible to all users with access to the call recording.

Smart Deal Assist revolutionizes how sellers and sales leaders identify and rectify risk in deals. Directly from Deal Overview, users can access the assist to discover where their deals may hit bumps and identify the best next steps to take through unparalleled insight into active opportunities delivered from Outreach's AI workflows.

Smart Sequence Assist is a game-changing approach to content creation, offering a seamless solution for both refreshing and generating new, tailored sequence content. The assist builds sequence structure and content tailored to a seller's specific goals and target persona - reducing the time and overhead needed to create sequences. By incorporating your sales goals, desired voice and tone, and leveraging Outreach's extensive knowledge from millions of successful sales engagement activities, sales teams will streamline their workflow and more effectively produce high quality content.

Powered by Outreach's Unmatched AI Sales Platform

Outreach's AI-powered Sales Execution Platform delivers insights that allow sellers to take recommended actions directly within their sales workflows. These insights are derived from a rich set of data across the sales cycle – including 3 billion action-outcome pairings and 33 million weekly sales interactions from across Outreach's 6,000 customers.

About Outreach

Outreach is the leading AI sales platform that unlocks seller productivity to help sales teams create better pipeline and close more deals. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and effectiveness of all go-to-market activities and personnel across the revenue cycle. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations functionalities in a unified platform. 6,000 companies, including Cisco, McKesson, Okta, SAP, Siemens, and Verizon depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

