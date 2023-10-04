Woodruff Sawyer Appoints Walker Newell Vice President, Regulation and Securities Litigation Attorney

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, today announced Walker Newell has joined the firm as Vice President, Regulation and Securities Litigation Attorney for the Management Liability practice. With more than a decade of experience leading high-stakes litigation and investigations as a lawyer in defense, regulatory enforcement, and in-house roles, Walker brings Woodruff Sawyer clients a nuanced and business-focused perspective on corporate and individual liability.

Walker previously served as Senior Counsel in the SEC's Division of Enforcement in San Francisco, where he led high-profile government investigations and litigation. Walker also has years of experience advising and defending public and private companies, board members, founders, and senior executives as outside counsel with Cooley and Wilson Sonsini and as in-house counsel with Robinhood Markets (Nasdaq: HOOD). Walker has significant experience in litigation and investigations focused on investment advisers, broker-dealers, cryptocurrency companies, and privacy and cybersecurity issues.

Walker says, "From my experience, I know that well-tailored insurance is critical to individual and company outcomes in securities disputes. Woodruff Sawyer represents many of the most innovative companies in the world and has an exceptional Management Liability team. I'm excited to leverage my background in litigation and government investigations to help our clients manage complex risks."

Priya Huskins, Senior Vice President, Management Liability adds, "Walker's expertise perfectly complements our Management Liability team, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside him as we guide clients in their risk mitigation efforts. I am confident his counsel will provide immense value to our clients."

Seth Pfalzer, Senior Vice President, Management Liability Practice Leader comments, "We welcome Walker and the wealth of experience and knowledge he brings to our team. Clients stand to gain significantly from his legal expertise when formulating effective risk mitigation strategies."

