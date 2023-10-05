Cisco Simplifies Product Category and Customer Market Reporting

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced it is making changes to its product categories and customer markets to simplify and enhance its reporting to investors and other stakeholders.

Effective Q1 FY 2024, Cisco will report its product and service revenue in the following categories:

Networking

Security

Collaboration

Observability

Services

The reclassified and previously reported product category revenue by quarter for fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2023, as well as other information is available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/investor-relations/financial-information/Financial-Results/default.aspx

Cisco will report its customer markets in the following categories effective Q1 FY 2024:

Enterprise

Public Sector

Service Provider & Cloud

These revised product categories and customer markets will be used in the Q1 FY 2024 conference call scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Cisco's reportable segments will continue to be based on its geographies which consist of the Americas, EMEA, and APJC.

