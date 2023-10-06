FLYNT MANAGEMENT GROUP TO PURCHASE LOVERS BRAND

Acquisition of Lovers from Playboy will move Flynt Management Group and HUSTLER® into dominant position in sexual wellness retail space

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its ongoing expansion, Flynt Management Group, LLC ("FMG") has agreed to purchase the Lovers brand, retail stores and e-commerce from Playboy Enterprises, Inc. The acquisition will include the chain of 40 Lovers stores located in California, Washington, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas along with a nationwide distribution center.

The Flynt Management Group's purchase of the Lovers brand will increase the brand's retail footprint by more than 60 percent across the country and into new geographical regions. (PRNewswire)

The late Larry Flynt founded the iconic Hustler brand in 1974 and, under his leadership, it grew to be the most powerful brand in worldwide adult entertainment. FMG, which includes a range of adult-themed brands, companies and entertainment properties, continues to be overseen by Larry's widow, Liz Flynt.

Following completion of the acquisition, Lovers will continue to operate as a stand-alone, complementary brand alongside Hustler Hollywood, which currently operates a distribution center and 59 retail stores throughout the United States. FMG's purchase of Lovers will increase the brand's retail footprint by more than 60 percent across the country and into new geographical regions.

"I simply could not be more excited about this transaction," said Liz Flynt, Chairwoman of FMG. "Purchasing Lovers is the kind of move that my husband Larry liked to make – and I'm so glad that we're both honoring his legacy and pushing our company forward for the future with this acquisition.

"The synergies and geographical disparities between Lovers and Hustler Hollywood will allow us to further expand in the sexual wellness retail space, which is a dynamic and rapidly growing segment of our industry. We're thrilled to welcome the Lovers chain and its employees into the Flynt Management Group following closing, and we can't wait to get to work."

The deal is planned to close on or before December 3, 2023.

About Flynt Management Group, LLC

Flynt Management Group, LLC., is privately held and the parent company for the global and iconic HUSTLER® brand founded by Larry Flynt in 1967. The company, with more than 2,500 employees worldwide, oversees and is responsible for much more than just its publishing division, for which it is most well-known including the HUSTLER Casino and Larry Flynt's Lucky Lady Casino, HUSTLER Hollywood, LFP Broadcasting (55+ countries and over 500 cable and satellite providers), VOD, LFP Internet Group, DVD distribution, and Larry Flynt's HUSTLER Clubs (nine locations worldwide).

Under the Hustler Hollywood name, Flynt Management Group operates 59 retail stores and a distribution center throughout the United States. The first Hustler Hollywood store opened on the world-famous Sunset Strip in 1998 with a mission to adapt the Hustler reputation into an accessible lifestyle brand. From its inception, its goal has been to offer a sophisticated retail experience for the sexually curious to explore new forms of eroticism. The Hustler name has helped many overcome their hesitation by providing its customers with a wealth of information delivered by warm, helpful and open-minded staff members.

