Craig Frames Expands Offering Through Strategic Acquisition of WallsThatSpeak

ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant industry announcement, Craig Frames, a renowned Michigan-based picture frame manufacturer, has confirmed its acquisition of WallsThatSpeak, a leading provider of framed scenic, motivational, and inspirational office wall decor.

The acquisition merges the strengths of two major industry players. Craig Frames, known for its unmatched responsiveness and custom framing capabilities, broadens its portfolio with WallsThatSpeak's diverse selection of fine art, stretched canvas, and decorative prints, reinforcing its commitment to offering customers an ever-expanding range of high-quality products.

"We're excited to bring WallsThatSpeak under the Craig Frames umbrella," remarked Aaron Davis, CEO of Craig Frames. "This move not only fortifies our product offering but also solidifies our position as leaders in the wall decor space, utilizing US-based manufacturing to deliver custom and semi-custom products to our customers with unparalleled speed."

With this acquisition, Craig Frames also sends a message to the industry at large. The company remains poised and well-capitalized, always open to potential partnerships and collaborations. They emphasize their reputation as a friendly and capable acquirer, underscoring their commitment to the growth and evolution of the decor industry.

Any businesses or entities interested in exploring synergies with Craig Frames are encouraged to reach out, as the company remains proactive in its mission to innovate and expand.

About Craig Frames:

Established in 1993, Craig Frames is a premier manufacturer of custom and semi-custom picture frames based in Michigan. Known for its exceptional craftsmanship, the company offers a wide range of frames and takes pride in its local manufacturing capabilities, ensuring high quality and responsiveness.

About WallsThatSpeak:

Founded in 2003, WallsThatSpeak has been the go-to destination for office and classroom wall decor, specializing in scenic, motivational, and inspirational themes. With a vast collection of fine art prints and stretched canvas, they have consistently inspired and transformed spaces across various sectors.****

