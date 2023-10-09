James Avery Announces Exciting New Blue Bell Partnership

Two Texas Companies Collaborate to Create the Sweetest Charm

KERRVILLE, Texas, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is excited to announce the launch of its new Blue Bell® Ice Cream Charm. Featuring intricate details and a mixed-metal style, the charm is designed after a classic Blue Bell carton of ice cream.

(PRNewsfoto/James Avery Artisan Jewelry) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to partner with Blue Bell and craft an artful design that speaks to so many Texans," says James Avery CEO John McCullough. "James Avery and Blue Bell fans alike will be able to purchase the first charm in this iconic Texas partnership."

The charm is crafted from sterling silver and bronze, representing the iconic look of a half-gallon carton of Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream. In partnership with Blue Bell, James Avery artisans worked on enhancing every detail on the carton, like the recognizable Blue Bell cow and girl logo on the front and on top of the charm.

"We are honored to have James Avery create a Blue Bell charm," says Ricky Dickson, Blue Bell CEO and president. "Watching our charm come to life has been a fun experience. James Avery is known for high-quality jewelry with amazing attention to detail. And we are excited to share this collaboration with everyone."

With these beautiful details on the carton, this is the ideal style and design for James Avery charm collectors or someone with a sweet tooth. It's also a great gift for someone celebrating a warm memory or love for all things Texas!

"Our designers focused on what makes Blue Bell unique, while creating something special that also speaks to what our customers look for in their favorite charms," says Sarah Herr, Vice President of Merchandising and Design at James Avery. "We are always striving to create jewelry with beauty and meaning, and Blue Bell's care of creating delightful flavors that remind us of special times is what ties the two brands together."

The new Blue Bell® Ice Cream Charm is available for purchase in-store at all James Avery retail locations and the Blue Bell Country Store in Brenham. To find your local James Avery retail store, nearest, participating Dillard's, or to shop the newest designs online, visit JamesAvery.com. Customers can also purchase the charm online at BlueBell.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® – James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 240 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and what's going on at our company behind the scenes.

About Blue Bell Creameries - Founded in 1907 in the small town of Brenham, Texas, Blue Bell Creameries is a top-selling ice cream manufacturer in the United States despite being sold in only 23 states. No matter how much the market grows, Blue Bell maintains its top-quality standards. With production facilities located in Brenham, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Sylacauga, Ala., the company offers more than 40 ice cream flavors as well as frozen snack items and health claim products. For more information, visit bluebell.com. For the latest news and updates, follow Blue Bell at Facebook.com/BlueBellCreamery, Twitter.com/ILoveBlueBell and Instagram.com/BlueBellIceCream.

