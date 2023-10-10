EPIK's AI Yearbook to Become No.1 Online Phenomenon…Ranked No.1 in 56 countries on App Store

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SNOW Corporation (Founder and CEO, Changwook Kim) is making waves worldwide with its AI Yearbook, introduced through the AI photo editing app EPIK.

AI Yearbook is one of the features offered by the EPIK app, which generates 60 images in the style of 1990s American yearbook albums using 8 to 12 selfie photos as input. The Express version allows users to receive results within 2 hours for $5.99, while the Standard version available within 24 hours is priced at $3.99.

In particular, the company stated that during the process of showcasing services that have received great love from users in Asia, such as AI avatars and AI profiles, they were able to address user feedback and overcome limitations in order to achieve more natural results.

EPIK topped app stores in 56 countries and regions around the world, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong SAR, and Thailand.

Team EPIK explained that they planned this service based on the concept of yearbooks, which is familiar to people worldwide. They stated, "For those who have actually experienced yearbooks in their local region or generation, it brings back memories from the past. And for those who haven't had that experience, it stimulates curiosity and provides an enjoyable element to explore."

Once the output is generated, images are deleted from the server, ensuring convenient utilization without concerns about user data.

The 8-12 images provided by the user will be immediately deleted as soon as the results of the 90s retro concept photo are displayed. This will allow users to enjoy the AI Yearbook service without worrying about the leakage of personal information.

The AI Yearbook concept was created by the EPIK team as part of a separate research project. User photos are not used in the development or enhancement of EPIK services.

A representative from SNOW corp. stated, "Ensuring users to enjoy fun services securely without concerns about personal information has been our top priority since the launch", adding "We will continue to introduce various AI based services that add fun to our daily lives and make new discoveries."

