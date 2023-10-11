Standard Motor Products Expands Oil Filter Housing Kit Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its line of Oil Filter Housing Kits. Since the program's introduction, Standard® has added coverage for many popular applications.

Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits come assembled from the factory and include everything needed for a complete, correct installation. Standard® Oil Filter Housings are vehicle specific, not universal, and are designed to use the correct oil filter cataloged for the vehicle. The oil filter and cap are an exact OE-match and already installed. All Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits include new oil temperature and oil pressure sensors, gaskets, seals and hardware so you won't have to reuse any of the old, worn pieces. Additionally, all Standard® Oil Filter Housings use materials that match the heat dissipating characteristics of the original, meaning we use metal where the vehicle manufacturer used metal, and high-temp synthetic materials where the OE used synthetic materials.

The most recent additions to this program are Oil Filter Housing Assemblies for 1.3 million General Motors vehicles including the 2018-12 Chevrolet Sonic and 2015-11 Chevrolet Cruze, as well as 2016-07 Volvo cars and SUVs. Additional numbers in Standard's Oil Filter Housing Kit program were designed for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles, including the 2022-19 Chrysler 300, 2020-19 Jeep Cherokee, and 2022-19 RAM 1500.

John Herc, Vice President Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP®, stated, "Since the introduction of our Oil Filter Housing program, the Standard® team has been busy expanding the line and developing new in-demand numbers for popular applications. Our Oil Filter Housing Kits are designed to match OE performance and cooling characteristics, are engineered for durability, and come with everything needed for a complete repair."

Along with Oil Filter Housing Kits, Standard® offers a complete line of Engine Oil Coolers. More than 50 SKUs are available, with recent additions offering coverage for popular vehicles like the 2018-10 Nissan Altima, 2023-19 Toyota Corolla, and 2023-20 Ford Escape.

All Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits and related components are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

