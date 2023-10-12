ASK LLP Files $40 Million Dollar Lawsuit in New York on Behalf of Victim of Sexual Abuse at Rose M. Singer Center

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASK LLP has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Bronx, on behalf of a female plaintiff who accuses a captain, a guard and several employees at Riker's Island – Rose M. Singer Center (RMSC) of sexual assault and abuse while she was incarcerated between 2003 and 2005. Attorney Judie Saunders, counsel for the plaintiff, brings this action under the Adult Survivors Act (ASA). The complaint seeks $40 million dollars in damages and names the city of New York and New York City Department of Corrections as co-defendants.

"The ASA has had a positive impact on my client and others like her who had no other recourse to seek justice against the perpetrators of their abuse," said Saunders. "It takes great courage to come forward against a powerful institution in New York and the people who were hired to protect inmates who instead abused their position of authority."

According to the complaint, a result of the accepted practice of officer-on-female-inmate sexual abuse at RMSC, female inmates could not serve their court-mandated sentences without threat of humiliation, rape, sodomy, and physical and mental injury. Moreover, the defendants actively concealed and engaged in lying designed to cause and did cause the plaintiff to forbear pursuing both civil and criminal legal action against the defendants.

"The pattern of sexual abuse in the city's corrections facilities is deeply entrenched," said Saunders. "Numerous individual lawsuits over the years have alleged a pattern of sexual abuse in New York City as well as New York State prisons and jails, so we are hoping this lawsuit will bring awareness to the issue and justice to our client. This abuse must stop, and the perpetrators must be held accountable."

In bringing this cause of action, ASK LLP's client seeks reasonable compensation, in an amount that exceeds the jurisdictional limits of all lower courts that would otherwise have jurisdiction of this matter, for the damage caused and created by the defendants who intentionally and knowingly enabled, aided, abetted, concealed, and repeatedly covered-up sexual abuse of women.

