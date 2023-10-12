pgEdge Shows Solid Growth and Momentum Since March 2023 Launch

Startup acquires new customers, adds seasoned executives and engineers and announces GA release of pgEdge Platform

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- pgEdge, the first company to offer a fully distributed database optimized for the network edge based on the popular open source PostgreSQL database, has shown strong growth and momentum since its launch in March. The company's top priority has been collaborating closely with early customers to address their most challenging database issues, including data latency, high availability, and data residency requirements.

Among the customers pgEdge has acquired since launch are PublicRelay, a SaaS media analytics company serving Fortune 500 customers; Qube RT, a global quantitative investment management firm; Control Plane, a global compute platform enabling multicloud-native applications; a national security customer; and Enquire.ai, the company behind patented AI-powered knowledge discovery technology products Pulse Marketplace and Lumina. pgEdge is also actively collaborating with several prominent financial services and technology companies who have been looking for a product like pgEdge for some years.

This week the company is also announcing general availability of pgEdge Platform , after a successful seven-month beta period that provided valuable feedback from early customers and evaluators.

pgEdge has rounded out its executive management team with the addition of experienced executives with decades of experience in the enterprise software industry. pgEdge has also grown its engineering team with engineers bringing significant experience in Postgres internals, distributed database systems and cloud infrastructure and security.

Executives who have joined the pgEdge team in recent months are:

David Mitchell , President and COO, with over two decades of enterprise software experience including roles as a CXO at McAfee, webMethods, Global360/OpenText, Appian, and Fugue.





Jennifer Troxell, Chief Marketing Officer, bringing more than 20 years of marketing experience and a history of successful exits at B2B software companies such as webMethods/Software AG, Global 360/OpenText, Appian, and Fugue/Snyk.





Mahsa Dornajafi, Chief Financial Officer and VP of Operations, with a background in leadership positions in finance, operations and strategy at FlexEI, Zephyr AI and IonQ, where she helped prepare the company for a successful IPO.

"Having such an experienced executive team is unusual for a company of this size," said Phillip Merrick, Co-founder and CEO of pgEdge. "One advantage of having done multiple successful startups across several decades is getting to work again with highly capable people you know you can trust."

pgEdge's progress has not gone unnoticed. The Washington Business Journal listed pgEdge as an "Inno on Fire" company, and DCA Live named pgEdge to their "Red Hot Company" list.

About pgEdge

pgEdge's mission is to make building and deploying highly distributed database applications easy across the global network. Founded by industry veterans who have championed enterprise usage of the PostgreSQL database for several decades and helped run the world's largest managed database cloud services, pgEdge is headquartered in Northern Virginia. The founders have previously founded and/or led successful companies such as webMethods, EnterpriseDB (acquired by Bain Capital), SparkPost (acquired by MessageBird), OpenSCG (acquired by AWS) and Fugue (acquired by Snyk). Investors in pgEdge include Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures and Sand Hill East.

