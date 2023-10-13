Lululemon Athletica & Hubbell Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 18:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASD:LULU) will replace Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASD:ATVI) in the S&P 500. S&P 500 and S&P 100 constituent Microsoft Corp. (NASD: MSFT) acquired Activision Blizzard in a transaction completed today, October 13 .



S&P MidCap 400 constituent Hubbell Inc. (NYSE:HUBB) will replace Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) will replace Hubbell in the S&P MidCap 400, and Organon & Co will replace Onto Innovation in the S&P SmallCap 600. Hubbell is more representative of the large-cap market space, Onto Innovation is more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Organon & Co is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector October 18, 2023 S&P 500 Addition Lululemon

Athletica LULU Consumer Discretionary

S&P 500 Addition Hubbell HUBB Industrials

S&P 500 Deletion Activision Blizzard ATVI Communication

Services

S&P 500 Deletion Organon & Co OGN Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Onto Innovation ONTO Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Hubbell HUBB Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Organon & Co OGN Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Onto Innovation ONTO Information Technology

