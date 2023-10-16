INSIGHTEC NAMED BIOFLORIDA COMPANY OF THE YEAR

The prestigious award honors Insightec's distinguished achievements in focused ultrasound technology and its contributions towards the growth of Florida's life sciences industry.

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightec, a global healthcare company dedicated to using acoustic energy to transform patient care, today announced that it has been awarded the 2023 BioFlorida David J. Gury Company of the Year Award for distinguished achievement in focused ultrasound technology and contributions to Florida's life sciences industry. The award was presented at BioFlorida's 26th Annual Conference in Ponte Verdra Beach to an audience of statewide leaders in Florida's life sciences industry.

"Insightec is proud to receive this distinguished honor and inspired to continue our commitment to improve the quality of life of Floridians and millions of others battling essential tremor and Parkinson's Disease around the world," said Maurice R. Ferré MD, Insightec CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Our team works diligently every day to unlock the full potential of focused ultrasound and we are excited for the value this technology brings to the life sciences community and the future of patient care."

The David J. Gury Company of the Year Award, named for one of the founding directors of BioFlorida, honors a company that has significant company achievements with measurable results including financing deals, partnering agreements, research discoveries, grants, clinical trials, approvals, product development and commercialization milestones. Recipients must also be BioFlorida members who demonstrate a history of service to BioFlorida and its mission - to advance the life sciences industry in Florida.

Previous award winners include such notable companies as: Novamin, RTI Biologics, OPKO Health, AGTC, Akron Biotech, Sensus Healthcare, Axogen, TherapeuticsMD, Ology, KemPharm, and last year, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Insightec has been a pioneer in focused ultrasound (FUS) technology for more than 25 years. The company's Exablate Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor relief to patients with medication-refractory essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. Affecting approximately 60 million people globally, essential tremor is the most common movement disorder in the world and is often misdiagnosed. Essential tremor commonly affects both sides of the body, and in December 2022, Insightec received FDA approval to allow appropriate patients to have their second side treated at least nine months after treatment of the first side. The technology also received a CE mark for second side treatment in European countries in 2023.

Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions including a new pivotal trial, known as LIBERATE (Liquid Biopsy with Low Intensity Ultrasound in Brain Tumors), designed to assess for the first time the clinical benefit of using low-intensity focused ultrasound to transiently increase the permeability of the Blood Brain Barrier and enable liquid biopsy in brain tumors. Insightec is also exploring other treatment applications in the body, such as prostate disease.

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company's Exablate Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with medication-refractory Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

About BioFlorida

BioFlorida is the voice of Florida's life sciences industry, representing 8,600 establishments and research organizations in BioPharma, MedTech, Digital Health, and Health Systems that collectively employ nearly 107,000 Floridians (Source: TEConomy/BIO). BioFlorida's member driven initiatives provide a strong business climate for the advancement of innovative products and technology that improve lives and promote economic benefits to the state.

