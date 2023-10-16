Waystar Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Technologies, Inc., a provider of leading healthcare payment technology, today announced that its parent company, Waystar Holding Corp., has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of the parent company's common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Waystar Holding Corp. intends to list its stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "WAY."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This news release shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Contact

Daniel Yunger / Nick Capuano

Kekst CNC

kekst-waystar@kekstcnc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Waystar