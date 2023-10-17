Dunn Pellier Media and Hyperhuman Join Forces in a Partnership to Revolutionize Health and Fitness Marketing

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn Pellier Media , a renowned PR agency with a rich history of success in the health and fitness industry, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Hyperhuman , an AI-powered platform dedicated to revolutionizing the health and fitness marketing landscape. This symbiotic union arises from a shared commitment to addressing the common challenges faced by brands in the ever-evolving health and fitness industry.

In a marketplace filled with noise and competition, the power of a compelling top-line video cannot be overstated. Having professional content will amp up your brand visibility along with fostering a sense of trust, expertise and community in the health and fitness industry. Recognizing this, Dunn Pellier Media and Hyperhuman have joined forces, envisioning their partnership's profound impact on existing and future clients in the health and fitness community.

At the helm of this game-changing initiative is Bogdan Predusca, the co-founder, CEO, and visionary behind Hyperhuman. Hyperhuman's AI-powered platform is tailor-made for health and fitness clients, offering a versatile array of content options. From on-demand fitness videos and classes to promotional materials, follow-along workouts, motivational pieces, and invaluable health advice videos, Hyperhuman delivers a comprehensive solution to meet the unique needs of health and fitness brands.

"Through this collaboration, we are poised to enhance the experience for our clientele in the PR space, both present and future, while contributing to the evolution of the fitness industry as a whole. Welcome to a realm where technology and industry expertise converge, opening new doors for exposure, content creation, and community building in the health and fitness sector," said Predusca.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Dunn Pellier Media and Hyperhuman. "By harnessing the power of AI and combining it with Dunn Pellier Media's proven track record in health and fitness public relations, the collaboration promises to redefine health and fitness marketing strategies," said Nicole Dunn, CEO of Dunn Pellier Media. "Together, we will provide clients with innovative solutions that deliver results and position them at the forefront of the fitness and health industry trends."

Dunn Pellier Media and Hyperhuman invite the health and fitness community to stay tuned for exciting developments as they work together to shape the future of marketing in the industry. This collaboration aims to create a smooth blend of technology, expertise, and creativity to drive lasting impact and success for their clients.

About DPM - Dunn Pellier Media is a premier agency specializing in Fitness, Health and Wellness Public Relations. With a focus on brand development and exposure, Dunn Pellier Media is committed to delivering success through traditional, broadcast, print, podcasting and online media.

About Hyperhuman - Hyperhuman is an AI-powered video creation and delivery platform that empowers businesses to create high-quality videos quickly and efficiently. Hyperhuman leverages the latest in AI technology to automate the video production process and deliver personalized, engaging content that boosts retention and drives positive health outcomes.

