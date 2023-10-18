MoodRx.com Helps Mental Health Therapists Being Gouged by Competitors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoodRx.com launches mental health platform to help therapists significantly reduce practice management costs. In a time when mental health clinicians are grappling with an array of daunting challenges, MoodRx LLC is stepping up to ease their burden. From student loans to high inflation rates, burnout, stress, recession, layoffs, family responsibilities, healthcare costs, and regulatory compliance, therapists are facing an uphill battle. In addition, the cost of software tools necessary for efficient practice management adds to their financial woes. Many therapists find themselves unable to afford these essential solutions, further compounding their struggles.

MoodRx LLC (PRNewswire)

MoodRx.com launches mental health platform to help therapists significantly reduce practice management costs.

These tools, ranging from directory listings to telehealth platforms and supervision management, come at considerable monthly expenses. For therapists, it often means buying multiple subscriptions with a host of features they don't use. The situation is particularly dire for those who are fresh out of school, work part-time or juggle additional responsibilities like childcare or eldercare.

Moreover, new graduates, part-time therapists, and clinicians in underserved communities face financial constraints that make these disparate tools even less accessible. To address these critical needs, MoodRx.com has developed a groundbreaking solution that offers all these features for free, with a simple and affordable pay-as-you-use model. According to Kruti Quazi, LPC, Founder and CEO, "you cannot fix the mental health crisis in the U.S. without addressing the supply side solutions. Providing affordable and all-in-one platform to therapists, reduces therapist overhead and cost and increases the amount of time a therapist can spend on delivering therapy." Quazi goes on to say "I personally felt this pressure when I started, and many times resorted to manual record keeping which impacted my business, but as a new therapist I had no choice. The vendors in the market today are not affordable and it causes a serious challenge for those trying to build their therapy businesses".

Below are the free features offered on the MoodRx.com platform:

Directory Listings: A free listing for their practice.

Group Listings: The ability to offer group therapy sessions.

Supervision Management: A platform for managing interns and pre-licensed clinicians.

Supervision Matching Services (coming soon): To match candidates across the U.S.

Telehealth Platform Access: Access to a HIPAA-compliant telehealth partner.

No Upcharge on Stripe Credit Card Fees: Only charged what Stripe imposes.

Generative AI Tools: To reduce paperwork overhead.

Secure Cloud Document Storage: For secure session document storage.

Patient Portal: For easy access to appointments, billing, and session documents.

Therapist community (coming soon).

Create and join multiple practices with a single login.

HIPAA compliant messaging with patients and staff.

Pre-built clinical self-assessments, medical history, and intake form.

Billing and practice dashboards to give you a bird's eye view of your practice.

No Monthly or Annual Subscription Fees or Contracts: Pay only for what you use.

MoodRx.com offers an unprecedented pricing model where therapists pay only $0.50 (50 cents) per client appointment. For example, a part-time therapist with just 10 clients would only pay $5 a week for all the above features. Regardless of caseload, they enjoy free directory listings, group listings, supervision management, telehealth access, and more. MoodRx.com believes that during a national therapist shortage and a growing mental health crisis, it's unjust to overcharge therapists simply to boost company profits.

Even therapists and group practices with larger caseloads can benefit from MoodRx.com, saving 50 to 80% on their monthly costs compared to using various other tools. The platform is suitable for solo practitioners and group practices, with no additional charges for non-clinical admins. Moreover, there are no minimum spending requirements, ensuring therapists only pay for what they use.

At MoodRx.com, we emphasize the value of therapists and the therapeutic alliance. We utilize technology to empower human therapists, not replace them. As a company founded by a practicing mental health provider, we prioritize therapists' well-being and are committed to finding ways to alleviate their challenges as they work tirelessly to address our communities' mental health issues.

If you hold a U.S. state license as a mental health provider, we invite you to join MoodRx.com. By doing so, you can significantly reduce your costs and overhead while gaining access to a simpler, affordable alternative with our next-generation pay-as-you-go platform. Join now and get 90 days free on our platform with no obligations and no credit card required. 90 days free offer expires on December 31, 2023.

About MoodRx LLC:

MoodRx LLC is committed to supporting mental health clinicians by providing them with a revolutionary pay-as-you-go HIPAA compliant platform that combines essential tools and services for efficient practice management, all at a fraction of the cost. Founded by a practicing mental health provider, MoodRx LLC is dedicated to making therapy more accessible for clinicians, ensuring they can focus on what they do best – helping those in need.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MoodRx LLC