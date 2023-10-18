Potomac Point Group Announces Joe Averbach as New Partner, Celebrating a Decade of Excellence in Housing Finance Consulting

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Point Group, a boutique consulting firm specializing in transformative initiatives across the housing finance industry, is thrilled to announce the elevation of Joe Averbach to the role of Partner. This promotion underscores Joe's substantial contributions to the firm and the immense value he has brought to our clients in the financial services industry since joining our team in 2013.

In his ten years with PPG, Joe has been an indispensable asset to the company, steering initiatives with precision and a deep understanding of his clients' specific challenges. He has led teams through major organizational, process, and technology efforts across both the Single- and Multifamily housing markets. Joe's experience encompasses a wide range of functions, including originations, servicing, asset management, and securitization.

Prior to his impactful tenure at PPG, Joe worked as a strategy consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton, where he spearheaded business process improvement efforts for Department of Defense clients. Prior to that, he was an in-house operations consultant at Freddie Mac. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia.

"Joe's deep experience in housing finance, his commitment to people, and clear strategic acumen, have been pivotal in building PPG's reputation as a leader in this market," says Martha-Rosalind Stainton, Founding Partner. "His promotion to Partner reflects his personal and professional achievements but as our first employee, it also underscores our firm's deep commitment to recognizing, developing, and elevating outstanding talent."

As a Partner, Joe will continue to harness his housing, operations, and change management expertise, guiding PPG and its clientele through the increasing complexities and challenges faced by our industry. His promotion fortifies PPG's executive team and propels the firm towards new horizons in delivering exceptional, purpose-driven services.

About Potomac Point Group

Potomac Point Group is a women-owned, top-ranked boutique consulting firm focused on providing solutions to clients in the housing finance industry. Our consultants partner with clients to address the challenges of an ever-changing housing finance landscape – from introducing new products and technology, to designing or improving processes, to addressing regulatory or industry mandates.

For further information about Potomac Point Group and our dedicated team of experts, please visit our website at www.potomacpointgroup.com.

