COSORI UNVEILS THE NEXT GENERATION 6-QUART TURBOBLAZE™ AIR FRYER

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VeSync Co's premier kitchen appliance company, COSORI , today announced the launch of its 6-Quart TurboBlaze Air Fryer. This versatile and advanced air fryer comes with 9 cooking functions to accomplish almost any cooking need. As the first air fryer powered by a DC motor, this next-generation air fryer is up to 46% faster* and provides efficient, even, and exceptional cooking results every time.

A multitasking kitchen powerhouse, the 6-Quart TurboBlaze Air Fryer can be used to Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate, Freeze, Proof, Reheat, and Warm. Key features include:

Dynamic DC Motor : By powering the fan that circulates hot air, the DC motor ensures consistent cooking and crisping, and yields results up to 46% faster*.

Energy Efficient : The high-performance DC motor offers precise speed control and energy efficiency, so users can regulate airflow and cooking temperature while saving energy. DC motors are more efficient than AC motors due to the secondary magnetic field being generated from the permanent magnets rather than copper windings.

Better Cooking Results : Five fan speeds corresponding to nine cooking preset functions enable control of food moisture level, making food cook evenly and taste better, with no shake reminder needed. The non-stick crisper plate has increased surface area between food and hot air to cook evenly and faster.

Compact Design, but Large Capacity: The DC motor takes up less space and height, allowing overhead clearance. With a 6-Qt Capacity vs. traditional dual basket design, it is large enough to cook for a family of five.

Temperature Control : A wider temperature range of 90˚ F to 450˚ F offers more cooking possibilities and allows better results for a variety of foods.

Easy to Clean and Easy to Use : With a dishwasher-safe basket and crisper plate, it is a breeze to clean. The comfortable-to-view, one-touch panel and simplified UI with clean display is easy to use and does not require users to bend over to view front-facing screens. Video recipes and key cook temperatures and times are included in-app to make it simple for anyone to get started.

Safety First: Auto shutoff ensures that when the basket is removed during cooking, the air fryer will automatically shut off and stop heating. Overheat protection means the air fryer will automatically shut off if the air fryer overheats to prevent damage or injury.

"Air fryers have become a staple for every kitchen and our goal with the TurboBlaze was to design and develop a next-generation product that greatly improves performance, cooking faster and delivering incredibly consistent results in a beautiful design," said Eric Bone GM of America for VeSync Ltd. Co. "The 6-Quart TurboBlaze Air Fryer furthers COSORI's mission to promote nutritious, healthy living and is ideal for both seasoned air fryer enthusiasts ready to amplify their cooking, as well as newcomers ready to kick off with a premium product."

The COSORI 6-Quart TurboBlaze Air Fryer has an affordable MSRP of $119.99. It is available now on Amazon and at COSORI.com .

*Compared to the COSORI CP168 air fryer when cooking 1 pound of fresh french fries

About COSORI

Launched in 2016, COSORI offers award-winning products with advanced smart technology that equip users to enjoy wholesome, homemade food. The brand's collection of innovative kitchen appliances focuses on helping individuals and families achieve restaurant-quality food and an overall improved lifestyle. As part of the VeSync family of brands, COSORI has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Awards include Newsweek America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2022, iF Design Award, German Innovation Award, and more. To learn more, visit COSORI.com .

